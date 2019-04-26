English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
English Vinglish Actor Priya Anand Slams Troll for Blaming Her for Sridevi and JK Rithesh's Death
Priya Anand has worked with Sridevi in English Vinglish and with JK Rithesh in LKG.
A file photo of Priya Anand.
Loading...
Actor Priya Anand recently gave a befitting reply to a social media user who called her a symbol of bad luck and held her responsible for the deaths of her co-stars Sridevi and JK Rithesh.
Blaming Priya for the actors’ deaths, the Twitter user wrote, "Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in English Vinglish. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithesh is no more now. Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?"
Calling the tweet insensitive, Priya replied, "I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it's easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down."
However, after Priya's reply, the troll apologised to her, saying, "Today I was watching both your films LKG and English Vinglish. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you."
In return, Priya asked the netizen to "take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour".
Priya notably played the role of Sridevi's niece in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while JK Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Blaming Priya for the actors’ deaths, the Twitter user wrote, "Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in English Vinglish. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithesh is no more now. Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?"
Sridevi acted with @PriyaAnand in ENGLISH VINGLISH. @SrideviBKapoor is no more now. JK Rithish acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithish is no more now. WHOEVER ACTS WITH PRIYA ANAND, THEY R DYING. Is PRIYA ANAND a symbol of BAD LUCK for her costars? @RJ_Balaji— Aanalagan (@lovel0velove143) April 21, 2019
Calling the tweet insensitive, Priya replied, "I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it's easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down."
I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that its easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down...— Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) April 21, 2019
However, after Priya's reply, the troll apologised to her, saying, "Today I was watching both your films LKG and English Vinglish. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you."
In return, Priya asked the netizen to "take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour".
Priya notably played the role of Sridevi's niece in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while JK Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results