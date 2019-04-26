English Vinglish Actor Priya Anand Slams Troll for Blaming Her for Sridevi and JK Rithesh's Death

Sridevi acted with @PriyaAnand in ENGLISH VINGLISH. @SrideviBKapoor is no more now. JK Rithish acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithish is no more now. WHOEVER ACTS WITH PRIYA ANAND, THEY R DYING. Is PRIYA ANAND a symbol of BAD LUCK for her costars? @RJ_Balaji — Aanalagan (@lovel0velove143) April 21, 2019

Actor Priya Anand recently gave a befitting reply to a social media user who called her a symbol of bad luck and held her responsible for the deaths of her co-stars Sridevi and JK Rithesh.Blaming Priya for the actors’ deaths, the Twitter user wrote, "Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in English Vinglish. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithesh is no more now. Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?"Calling the tweet insensitive, Priya replied, "I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it's easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down."However, after Priya's reply, the troll apologised to her, saying, "Today I was watching both your films LKG and English Vinglish. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you."In return, Priya asked the netizen to "take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour".Priya notably played the role of Sridevi's niece in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while JK Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.