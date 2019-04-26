Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

English Vinglish Actor Priya Anand Slams Troll for Blaming Her for Sridevi and JK Rithesh's Death

Priya Anand has worked with Sridevi in English Vinglish and with JK Rithesh in LKG.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
English Vinglish Actor Priya Anand Slams Troll for Blaming Her for Sridevi and JK Rithesh's Death
A file photo of Priya Anand.
Loading...
Actor Priya Anand recently gave a befitting reply to a social media user who called her a symbol of bad luck and held her responsible for the deaths of her co-stars Sridevi and JK Rithesh.

Blaming Priya for the actors’ deaths, the Twitter user wrote, "Sridevi acted with Priya Anand in English Vinglish. Sridevi is no more now. J.K. Rithesh acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithesh is no more now. Whoever acts with Priya Anand, they are dying. Is Priya a symbol of bad luck for her co-stars?"




Calling the tweet insensitive, Priya replied, "I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it's easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down."




However, after Priya's reply, the troll apologised to her, saying, "Today I was watching both your films LKG and English Vinglish. You are the common factor in both the films and such a question popped up. So I tweeted just like that. I thought you will never read tweets. Sorry to hurt you."

In return, Priya asked the netizen to "take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behaviour".

Priya notably played the role of Sridevi's niece in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sridevi died from accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, while JK Rithesh, who is a known face in south Indian films, died earlier this month due to cardiac arrest.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram