English Vinglish Actor Sujata Kumar Passes Away After Long Struggle with Cancer

Sujata Kumar, who played Sridevi’s elder sister in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish, passed away late on Sunday night.

Updated:August 20, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
English Vinglish Actor Sujata Kumar Passes Away After Long Struggle with Cancer
Sujata Kumar with Sridevi in a still from English Vinglish.
Sujata Kumar, best known for playing Sridevi’s elder sister in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish, died of cancer and multiple organ failure in Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, late on Sunday night.

Singer-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Kumar’s younger sister, took to Twitter a little after midnight to announce her death. “Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018. Life can never be the same again,” she tweeted.




On August 18, she had tweeted one of Kumar’s photos with the caption: “It feels like somebody has plunged a hard cold knife into my heart and ripped the ground from under my feet as I sit outside the ICU and pray for my Suzie Puzie. My sister, my mother, my best friend, my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside. Please join me and my family in our prayers for her.”




The ex-wife of Shekhar Kapur, Kumar had had a brush with cancer before. She was hailed as a cancer survivor during the promotions of English Vinglish in 2012. Other than Shinde’s directorial, she had also starred in several films (Karan Johar’s Gori Tere Pyar Mein and Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa) as well as TV serials like Hotel Kingston and Bombay Talking.

