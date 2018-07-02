GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Enough is Enough: Bollywood Celebrities React to Mandsaur Rape Case

The case led to protests in Mandsaur, with demonstrators taking to the street over the dismal law-and-order situation in the state.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2018, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Enough is Enough: Bollywood Celebrities React to Mandsaur Rape Case
The case led to protests in Mandsaur, with demonstrators taking to the street over the dismal law-and-order situation in the state.
Is India no longer safe for children, wonder Bollywood film celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh, expressing anger over the gang rape and assault of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Madhya Pradesh. The child was abducted while she was waiting for her father outside her school on Tuesday. She was gang raped, her throat slit and left to die.

A day later, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Irfan alias Bhaiyu, 20, a labourer, on the basis of CCTV footage, followed by the arrest of another construction worker in the case. Both were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Here's what celebrities, disheartened and disturbed by such incidents of crimes against children, tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh: Nothing angers me more than this. A 7 year old is kidnapped and gang raped. Enough is enough. The culprits should be flogged and hanged publicly.




Farhan Akhtar: Given the alarming frequency and the sheer perversion of the crime, one must ask... Is our country no longer safe for children?




Swara Bhaskar: Shameful and horrifying news from Mandsaur where a child was gang raped and brutalised. Glad to note that leaders have assured a speedy trial. These monsters deserve the harshest punishment.




Richa Chadha: How can anyone do this to another human being, let alone a child? Depravity! Kudos to Mandsaur Superintendent of Police for nabbing the culprit within the day and to Yunus Shaikh for announcing the accused will get no burial.




Vishal Dadlani: Ain't it amazing? Instead of questioning the government about the disgusting Mandsaur rape, right-wing heroes only e-question those who demanded justice for Kathua and Unnao? By the way, has BJP taken out rapist-bachao rallies in Mandsaur yet? They did, in Kathua.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery