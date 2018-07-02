Enough is Enough: Bollywood Celebrities React to Mandsaur Rape Case
The case led to protests in Mandsaur, with demonstrators taking to the street over the dismal law-and-order situation in the state.
A day later, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Irfan alias Bhaiyu, 20, a labourer, on the basis of CCTV footage, followed by the arrest of another construction worker in the case. Both were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Here's what celebrities, disheartened and disturbed by such incidents of crimes against children, tweeted:
Riteish Deshmukh: Nothing angers me more than this. A 7 year old is kidnapped and gang raped. Enough is enough. The culprits should be flogged and hanged publicly.
Nothing angers me more than this....A 7 year old is kidnapped & gang raped.. Enough is enough, the culprits should be flogged & hanged publicly- #JusticeForDivya #Mandsaur— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 30, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Given the alarming frequency and the sheer perversion of the crime, one must ask... Is our country no longer safe for children?
Given the alarming frequency and the sheer perversion of the crime, one must ask.. Is our country no longer safe for children? #JusticeForDivya #Mandsaur— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 30, 2018
Swara Bhaskar: Shameful and horrifying news from Mandsaur where a child was gang raped and brutalised. Glad to note that leaders have assured a speedy trial. These monsters deserve the harshest punishment.
Shameful & horrifying news from #Mandsaur where a child was gangraped & brutalised. Glad to note that leaders have assured a speedy trial. These monsters deserve the harshest punishment. #ProtectOurChildren #JusticeForOurChild https://t.co/qWF5T4B4cK— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 29, 2018
Richa Chadha: How can anyone do this to another human being, let alone a child? Depravity! Kudos to Mandsaur Superintendent of Police for nabbing the culprit within the day and to Yunus Shaikh for announcing the accused will get no burial.
Disturbing details emerge from #Mandsaur. How can anyone do this to another human being, let alone a child? Depravity! Kudos to Mandsaur Superintendent of Police for nabbing the culprit within the day and to Yunus Shaikh for announcing the accused will get no burial.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 30, 2018
Vishal Dadlani: Ain't it amazing? Instead of questioning the government about the disgusting Mandsaur rape, right-wing heroes only e-question those who demanded justice for Kathua and Unnao? By the way, has BJP taken out rapist-bachao rallies in Mandsaur yet? They did, in Kathua.
Ain't it amazing? Instead of questioning the govt about the disgusting #MandsaurRape, right-wing heroes only e-question those who demanded justice for Kathua & Unnao.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 30, 2018
BTW, has BJP taken out rapist-bachaao rallies in Mandsaur yet? They did, in Kathua.#JusticeForALLRapeVictims
