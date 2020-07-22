'Enough Space on Sets for Social Distancing,' Says Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the TV shows that has resumed shooting after the lockdown. The whole cast and crew are taking necessary precautions on the sets. Dilip Joshi, famous as Jethalal from the hit sitcom, spoke about shooting in the 'new normal'.

"We have changed the entire process of shooting on the sets because it is not possible to shoot with so many people during this pandemic. We also have a huge technical staff and they also have to take precautions. They are sanitizing their hands, wearing masks," DNA quoted Dilip as saying.

The actor said that initially it felt like shooting in a hospital with strong smell of sanitizers all around. "We wondered how to do comedy. But we can't do anything and we have to adapt to it. We try our level best that all this shouldn't harm the work and people should get entertained like before."

Viewers of the show will know that the Taarak Mehta has a huge cast with multiple families as part of Gokuldham Society. Dilip says that despite the number of actors on set, there is enough space for social distancing.

"We have a huge star cast so we have to take extra precautions and shoot. Even if we try and work with few actors then also we have enough people on set because of our star cast. We are lucky that we have enough space with us on our sets to maintain social distancing," he added.