Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome Third Child, Post Pics of Newborn

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis player Anna Kournikova, who welcomed their third child to the world last month, has shared the first glimpse of their newborn.

The duo already has two children, twins Nicholas and Lucy born two years ago. Now, their family was joined by a baby girl.

Both Enrique and Anna wrote the same caption: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020”, hinting at the date when she was born.

Anna posted another pic of the three together on her Instagram account. This time she captioned it with the time stamp of 01.30.2020.

The news about the 44-year-old singer and the 38-year-old tennis champion expecting their third child was hinted by Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. few months back on a radio show. But nothing else was revealed about the pregnancy.

The couple had kept their first pregnancy a secret as well. The twins were born in 2017, while their pictures were released in early 2018. Both Lucy and Nicholas feature frequently in Anna and Enrique’s social media posts now and the family looks content and happy.

The sports figure and singer have been together since 2001 after meeting on the set of Enrique’s Escape music video. They got married secretly in 2007 and have been going strong ever since.

