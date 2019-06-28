Enrique Iglesias 'Can't Wait to be Back' in India, Shares This Throwback Video
The Spanish singer, who is widely regarded as the King of Latin Pop, has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.
Image: enrique iglesias/Instagram
Singer Enrique Iglesias went down memory lane as he took to Instagram to share a throwback video from India. In clip, Iglesias can be seen giving an interview in Spanish, when an Indian fan passes by on a bike and compliments the Hero singer and tells him how amazing he is.
The Spanish singer shared the video with the caption, “One of my favorite places in the world! I love you #India... can’t wait to be back!! #TBT”
In the video shared by the 44-year-old singer, the fan asks, “Are you Enrique?” to the singer. When he confirms, the Indian fans says, “It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You’re a rockstar. We all love you here a lot.”
The video has received responses from a lot of Indian fans asking the singer whether he is planning a trip to India soon. While reality TV star Divya Agarwal wrote, “Damn! India loves you”, Indian playback singer Ankit Tiwari commented, “We all Indian love you bro.”
The Spanish singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, who is widely regarded as the King of Latin Pop, has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012. Earlier on June 26, the Heartbeat singer shared another video from one of his tours to Switzerland, and wrote, “You guys always lift me up, Thank you! See you soon! #oneloveonelove.”
