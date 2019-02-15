English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entering the Digital Entertainment Space with Short Film Cakewalk was a Big Risk for Esha Deol
Esha Deol is making her comeback to movies with the short film Cakewalk.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Esha Deol Takhtani, who is making her comeback with the short film Cakewalk directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, says that being a feature film actress, it was a risk for her to try her hand at a new format of entertainment.
Mukherjee, who has been a journalist and an author, is a debutant filmmaker. On working with a new director, she told IANS, "Firstly, I knew him before because he is a journalist. When he narrated the story to me, though he wasn't ready for film direction, I was impressed by his conviction towards the character that he had written.
"I took a risk of entering the digital entertainment format. So, I wanted someone who is equally interested to prove his best. I saw that drive in Ram. So, I thought it would be best to collaborate with him," Esha added.
The film revolves around a Bengali woman, Shilpa, who is passionate about baking and confectionary. However, she goes through a tussle between domestic bliss and pursing her passion.
Esha will be seen playing a Bengali character for the first time.
"I have been to Kolkata many times and I have interacted with Bengali people also. Since the film is about a Bengali character, I attempted to bring in some nuances in Shilpa Sen. Going by my observation, Bengali women are sweet by nature. There is no pretension. They have a certain cuteness," she said.
Cakewalk will have its world TV premiere on Rishtey Cineplex channel on February 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Mukherjee, who has been a journalist and an author, is a debutant filmmaker. On working with a new director, she told IANS, "Firstly, I knew him before because he is a journalist. When he narrated the story to me, though he wasn't ready for film direction, I was impressed by his conviction towards the character that he had written.
"I took a risk of entering the digital entertainment format. So, I wanted someone who is equally interested to prove his best. I saw that drive in Ram. So, I thought it would be best to collaborate with him," Esha added.
The film revolves around a Bengali woman, Shilpa, who is passionate about baking and confectionary. However, she goes through a tussle between domestic bliss and pursing her passion.
Esha will be seen playing a Bengali character for the first time.
"I have been to Kolkata many times and I have interacted with Bengali people also. Since the film is about a Bengali character, I attempted to bring in some nuances in Shilpa Sen. Going by my observation, Bengali women are sweet by nature. There is no pretension. They have a certain cuteness," she said.
Cakewalk will have its world TV premiere on Rishtey Cineplex channel on February 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- An Unopened Copy of Super Mario Bros Video Game Fetches World-Record Price of $100,150 at Auction
- Ghosn Changes Lawyer Team, Adds Hotshot Attorney in Charge of Strategy
- Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results