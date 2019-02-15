Entering the Digital Entertainment Space with Short Film Cakewalk was a Big Risk for Esha Deol

Esha Deol Takhtani, who is making her comeback with the short film Cakewalk directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, says that being a feature film actress, it was a risk for her to try her hand at a new format of entertainment.Mukherjee, who has been a journalist and an author, is a debutant filmmaker. On working with a new director, she told IANS, "Firstly, I knew him before because he is a journalist. When he narrated the story to me, though he wasn't ready for film direction, I was impressed by his conviction towards the character that he had written."I took a risk of entering the digital entertainment format. So, I wanted someone who is equally interested to prove his best. I saw that drive in Ram. So, I thought it would be best to collaborate with him," Esha added.The film revolves around a Bengali woman, Shilpa, who is passionate about baking and confectionary. However, she goes through a tussle between domestic bliss and pursing her passion.Esha will be seen playing a Bengali character for the first time."I have been to Kolkata many times and I have interacted with Bengali people also. Since the film is about a Bengali character, I attempted to bring in some nuances in Shilpa Sen. Going by my observation, Bengali women are sweet by nature. There is no pretension. They have a certain cuteness," she said.Cakewalk will have its world TV premiere on Rishtey Cineplex channel on February 17.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.