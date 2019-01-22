English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entertainment Industry is Run by a Glamorous Mafia: Pahlaj Nihalani
Pahlaj Nihalani says his film did not get the theatres required as the entertainment industry is run by a "glamorous mafia".
File photo of Pahlaj Nihalani.
Loading...
Rangeela Raja, Pahlaj Nihalani-backed comeback vehicle for Govinda, did not open well. Pahlaj Nihalani says his film did not get the theatres required as the entertainment industry is run by a "glamorous mafia".
"I am being targeted for my blunt views on the workings of censor board, and because of me, my leading man Govinda is being targeted. If you ask me, Govinda and I have the maximum number of enemies in the film industry," Nihalani said.
Lamenting the lack of theatres for "Rangeela Raja", Nihalani says he was refused a release in places like Bihar and Jharkhand.
"These are traditional strongholds of Govinda. And not a single theatre in Patna or Ranchi agreed to play 'Rangeela Raja'. Why? Because my film is bad? Are only quality films released in theatres? And who decides that my film is substandard? A handful of critics for whom I did not have a press show, so they are upset with me and they are taking it out on my film," he said.
Dropping another bomb, Nihalani says he suspects the hands of some big guns in sabotaging "Rangeela Raja".
"I know who they are. I know the people who want to finish off Govinda and me. The entertainment industry is run by a glamorous mafia. They all sit, eat, sleep and make movies together. Solo producers like me with no corporate backing are being pushed out of the film industry in the name of corporotization," he said.
But Nihalani says he isn't going away anywhere.
"I belong to this industry as much as those who are currently monopolising the A-list stars. I will make another film with Govinda and prove he too is an A-list star."
Nihalani says he has always believed in introducing new talent and will continue to do so.
"I introduced Govinda and Chunky Pandey. In 'Rangeela Raja' I've introduced Mishika Chourasia. I am confident she has a very bright future. Unless the industry will punish her for being Pahlaj Nihalani's protege."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I am being targeted for my blunt views on the workings of censor board, and because of me, my leading man Govinda is being targeted. If you ask me, Govinda and I have the maximum number of enemies in the film industry," Nihalani said.
Lamenting the lack of theatres for "Rangeela Raja", Nihalani says he was refused a release in places like Bihar and Jharkhand.
"These are traditional strongholds of Govinda. And not a single theatre in Patna or Ranchi agreed to play 'Rangeela Raja'. Why? Because my film is bad? Are only quality films released in theatres? And who decides that my film is substandard? A handful of critics for whom I did not have a press show, so they are upset with me and they are taking it out on my film," he said.
Dropping another bomb, Nihalani says he suspects the hands of some big guns in sabotaging "Rangeela Raja".
"I know who they are. I know the people who want to finish off Govinda and me. The entertainment industry is run by a glamorous mafia. They all sit, eat, sleep and make movies together. Solo producers like me with no corporate backing are being pushed out of the film industry in the name of corporotization," he said.
But Nihalani says he isn't going away anywhere.
"I belong to this industry as much as those who are currently monopolising the A-list stars. I will make another film with Govinda and prove he too is an A-list star."
Nihalani says he has always believed in introducing new talent and will continue to do so.
"I introduced Govinda and Chunky Pandey. In 'Rangeela Raja' I've introduced Mishika Chourasia. I am confident she has a very bright future. Unless the industry will punish her for being Pahlaj Nihalani's protege."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala Feared Missing in Plane Crash: French Police
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results