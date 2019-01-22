LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Entertainment Industry is Run by a Glamorous Mafia: Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani says his film did not get the theatres required as the entertainment industry is run by a "glamorous mafia".

Vaishali Jain | IANS

Updated:January 22, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Entertainment Industry is Run by a Glamorous Mafia: Pahlaj Nihalani
File photo of Pahlaj Nihalani.
Loading...
Rangeela Raja, Pahlaj Nihalani-backed comeback vehicle for Govinda, did not open well. Pahlaj Nihalani says his film did not get the theatres required as the entertainment industry is run by a "glamorous mafia".

"I am being targeted for my blunt views on the workings of censor board, and because of me, my leading man Govinda is being targeted. If you ask me, Govinda and I have the maximum number of enemies in the film industry," Nihalani said.

Lamenting the lack of theatres for "Rangeela Raja", Nihalani says he was refused a release in places like Bihar and Jharkhand.

"These are traditional strongholds of Govinda. And not a single theatre in Patna or Ranchi agreed to play 'Rangeela Raja'. Why? Because my film is bad? Are only quality films released in theatres? And who decides that my film is substandard? A handful of critics for whom I did not have a press show, so they are upset with me and they are taking it out on my film," he said.

Dropping another bomb, Nihalani says he suspects the hands of some big guns in sabotaging "Rangeela Raja".

"I know who they are. I know the people who want to finish off Govinda and me. The entertainment industry is run by a glamorous mafia. They all sit, eat, sleep and make movies together. Solo producers like me with no corporate backing are being pushed out of the film industry in the name of corporotization," he said.

But Nihalani says he isn't going away anywhere.

"I belong to this industry as much as those who are currently monopolising the A-list stars. I will make another film with Govinda and prove he too is an A-list star."

Nihalani says he has always believed in introducing new talent and will continue to do so.

"I introduced Govinda and Chunky Pandey. In 'Rangeela Raja' I've introduced Mishika Chourasia. I am confident she has a very bright future. Unless the industry will punish her for being Pahlaj Nihalani's protege."

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram