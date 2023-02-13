CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Movies
    • »
  • Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Trend 'Undeserving' After MC Stan Wins; Bhumi Caught Kissing at Sid-Kiara's Reception

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Trend 'Undeserving' After MC Stan Wins; Bhumi Caught Kissing at Sid-Kiara's Reception

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 16 viewers are upset with MC Stan's victory; Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for wearing 'revealing' outfit to Sid-Kiara's reception.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan, Bhumi Pednekar, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani
Entertainment news LIVE updates: MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16, but viewers are not happy; Bhumi Pednekar creates stir on social media.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Many Bigg Boss 16 fans trended “underserving” on Twitter after rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Salman Khan-hosted show on Sunday night. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was caught kissing a mystery man on camera while she was leaving Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was brutally trolled for allegedly wearing “revealing” clothes to Kiara-Sidharth’s wedding reception. The ‘Malang’ actress arrived at Sid-Kiara’s reception, donning a green shimmery backless top and a matching sexy Read More

Feb 13, 2023 10:12 IST

Abdu Rozik to participate in Big Brother

After entertaining the viewers with his Bigg Boss 16 stint, Abdu Rozik is all set to participate in Big Brother UK. Read the full story, here.

Abdu Rozik to participate in Big Brother
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik won many hearts with his cute personality.
Feb 13, 2023 09:57 IST

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child

The cutest Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for the fourth time. Read the full story, here.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six.
Feb 13, 2023 09:43 IST

Palak Tiwari parties with Aryan Khan

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is set to make her debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted partying with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Sunday. Read the full story, here.

Palak Tiwari parties with Aryan Khan

Feb 13, 2023 09:35 IST

Nysa Devgan spotted with Orry again

Nysa Devgan has been in news for her alleged closeness with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. The star kid was once again spotted partying with him on Sunday. Read the full story, here.

Nysa Devgan spotted with Orry again

Nysa Devgan spotted with Orry again

Feb 13, 2023 09:20 IST

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty summoned by Kerala police

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and its producer, Vijay Krigandur Ahad, were present before Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.E. Baiju on Sunday. Read the full story, here.

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty summoned by Kerala police
Kantara received a phenomenal response from critics as well as audiences upon its release.
Feb 13, 2023 09:17 IST

Rocket Boys 2 trailer out

Rocket Boys 2 trailer was filled with some interesting elements that are going to make the second season even better. Read the full story, here.

Rocket Boys 2 trailer out
Rocket Boys 2 will arrive in March 2023.
Feb 13, 2023 09:13 IST

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan poses with Salman Khan

After lifting Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy, rapper MC Stan celebrated his victory with host Salman Khan. Read the full story, here.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan poses with Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares first Instagram post after lifting the trophy.
Feb 13, 2023 09:09 IST

Disha Patani brutally trolled for her 'revealing' outfit

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is facing criticism for allegedly wearing “revealing” clothes to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. Read the full story, here.

Disha Patani brutally trolled for her 'revealing' outfit

Feb 13, 2023 09:05 IST

Bhumi Pednekar creates stir with viral kissing video

Bhumi Pednekar has sent internet into a tizzy after she was captured kissing a mystery man at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. Read the full story, here.

Bhumi Pednekar creates stir with viral kissing video
Bhumi Pednekar gets clicked with a mystery man at Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding reception.
Feb 13, 2023 09:04 IST

Bigg Boss 16 viewers trend 'undeserving' after MC Stan wins

A section of Bigg Boss 16 fans is not happy with MC Stan lifting the trophy. One of Shiv Thakare’s fans tweeted, “The most underserving! Fan following leke aao aur so jao Ghar me Jeet jaaoge.” (sic)

,

Read more

skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit didn’t go down well with a section of the internet.

In other news, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in Big Brother. The Tajikistan singer made the announcement at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Host Salman Khan congratulated Abdu and said, “You will make both Tajikistan and India proud.”

Meanwhile, the much awaited second season of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s biographical show The Rocket Boys is nearing its release. And since the first season ended with a cliffhanger, people are all the more excited to see the story pick up from where it left. The second season is determined to show the pursuits of Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai to alleviate India on the dais as one of the nuclear nations of the world. The makers have dropped the very first teaser and the fans can’t wait to see what lies ahead on the road of these two glorious scientists. Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. It also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar. The second season is slated to hit the streaming platform in March this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS