In other news, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in Big Brother. The Tajikistan singer made the announcement at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Host Salman Khan congratulated Abdu and said, “You will make both Tajikistan and India proud.”

Meanwhile, the much awaited second season of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s biographical show The Rocket Boys is nearing its release. And since the first season ended with a cliffhanger, people are all the more excited to see the story pick up from where it left. The second season is determined to show the pursuits of Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai to alleviate India on the dais as one of the nuclear nations of the world. The makers have dropped the very first teaser and the fans can’t wait to see what lies ahead on the road of these two glorious scientists. Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. It also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar. The second season is slated to hit the streaming platform in March this year.

