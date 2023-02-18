Entertainment News LIVE Updates: BTS' J-Hope Celebrates Birthday; Aditi Rao Hydari on Dating Rumours With Siddharth

Read more

Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, Jitendra and Ronit Roy among others. The photos from the evening are doing the rounds on social media.

Talking of celebrations, it is Maha Shivratri today and the film fraternity is looking forward to celebrating the day.

In other news, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about the relationship rumours with Siddharth but her reply is not something you would expect. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds for several months now. The trailer of the actress’ film Taj was released last evening. At the event, she was asked to comment on the rumours which have been doing the rounds for some time now.

Elsewhere, Helen recently opened up about her relationship with Salim Khan on his son Arbaaz Khan’s chat show and talked about how they managed the situation considering the filmmaker was already married to Salma Khan when they started dating.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Read all the Latest Movies News here