Entertainment News LIVE Updates: BTS' J-Hope Celebrates Birthday; Aditi Rao Hydari on Dating Rumours With Siddharth

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 08:29 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: BTS member J-Hope is celebrating his 29th birthday today and the fandom has flooded social media with warm wishes for the rapper. Last night, he held a birthday live session which was crashed by his fellow band member Jimin. The latter wished him on his birthday and the duo broke into an impromptu dance session, besides talking about the eldest band member, Kim Seokjin. Jin is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military services.
Smriti Irani's daughter Shannelle's wedding reception was held last night and it was attended by several celebrities such as Shah Rukh
Helen and Salim Khan married in 1980 when Salim was already married to Salma Khan, and they had four children together. During her interview with Salim’s son Arbaaz Khan, while speaking about the ‘wonderful man’ Salim is, Helen recalled Dharmendra’s reaction after he saw the names of Salim’s wife Salma along with Helen in the wedding invite of daughter Alvira. Read more, here.
Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for several months now. However, during a recent media interaction, the actress spoke about the rumours but her reply is not something you would expect. Read more, here.
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor and Ronit Roy among others in attendance. Read more, here.
Following the tradition of birthday lives, BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope held an interactive session with fans on Weverse last night. And keeping up with the tradition of crashing those live videos, Hobi’s fellow band member Jimin showed up in no time! Read more, here.
Talking of celebrations, it is Maha Shivratri today and the film fraternity is looking forward to celebrating the day.
In other news, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about the relationship rumours with Siddharth but her reply is not something you would expect. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds for several months now. The trailer of the actress’ film Taj was released last evening. At the event, she was asked to comment on the rumours which have been doing the rounds for some time now.
Elsewhere, Helen recently opened up about her relationship with Salim Khan on his son Arbaaz Khan’s chat show and talked about how they managed the situation considering the filmmaker was already married to Salma Khan when they started dating.
