Entertainment News Live Update: Deepika-Katrina Likely In YRF Spy Universe Film; Asim's Shocking Claim On Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 Win

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 08:58 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Live Update: In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the screenplay writer of War and Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan, dropped a massive hint that a film in YRF’s spy universe starring Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might just be in the works. He talked about how the makers plan on filling up the void created by the dearth of women-led spy films in Bollywood and said, “There’s definitely a plan to make a spy film with the women.”
Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, Asim Riaz has said that Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 victory was rigged. In a recent interview, he claimed that
Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was snapped by the paparazzi when the shutterbugs asked him to pose 'solo'. However, the actor very graciously reminded paps that he is not 'solo' anymore.
Reem Shaikh has also given a befitting answer to those questioning her age gap with Karan Kundrra or Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. She argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Talat Aziz shared camaraderie with Pataudi's family. He also talked about sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajapayee for Gulmohar.
Ram Charan, who is currently in Los Angeles, recently took to Instagram and dropped a dapper picture of himself. Check out here:
Ranbir Kapoor recently described his daughter Raha's smile and revealed how it just 'rejuvenates' him. He shared that her smile makes it difficult for him to leave home.
In some other news, during a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor described his daughter Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. In a recent interview, the actor’s brother Shamas talked about him and revealed how he was ‘close friends’ with his wife Aaliya before they got married. Shamas also revealed why he stopped working with his brother.
Television actress Reem Shaikh has also given a befitting answer to those questioning her age gap with Karan Kundrra or Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. The 20-year-old actress addressed the same and argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too. She cited how Shah Rukh Khan shares screen space with Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone and asked why the same age gap is not questioned in Bollywood.
