Entertainment News Live Update: Deepika-Katrina Likely In YRF Spy Universe Film; Asim's Shocking Claim On Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 Win

the makers of the reality show never wanted him to win and therefore, voting lines were opened last moment to make Sidharth win. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Badesha also reacted to Asim’s claims and Tweeted, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai (there is only one lion).”

In some other news, during a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor described his daughter Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. In a recent interview, the actor’s brother Shamas talked about him and revealed how he was ‘close friends’ with his wife Aaliya before they got married. Shamas also revealed why he stopped working with his brother.

Television actress Reem Shaikh has also given a befitting answer to those questioning her age gap with Karan Kundrra or Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. The 20-year-old actress addressed the same and argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too. She cited how Shah Rukh Khan shares screen space with Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone and asked why the same age gap is not questioned in Bollywood.

