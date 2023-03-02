Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ayan Mukerji On Brahmastra 2; Deepika FINALLY Reacts To Pathaan Controversies; Film On Rakhi Sawant's Life Soon

Live now
Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 08:38 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: While everyone is eagerly waiting for Brahmastra 2, Ayan Mukerji has now revealed in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, that Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev should be out for the audience to watch on the big screen in the next couple of years. “If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that,” he told us.
Kapil Sharma left everyone completely impressed with his singing skills during the trailer launch of his film, Swigato on Wednesday. Watch:
Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, The Night Manager. In a recent interview, the actor thanked his daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, for persuading him to be a part of the series. Read more here.
Reportedly, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have broken up due to the rumours of Shetty’s alleged affair with a senior hero. It is being said that the rumours caused disagreements between her and Prabhas. Read more here.
A film on Rakhi Sawant’s life is likely to be made soon. Reportedly, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is working on this film and it will be titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’. Read more here.
Deepika Padukone has finally broken silence on Pathaan’s controversy. Recently, the actress mentioned that she and SRK remained calm during all the controversies because that’s just “the way we have been brought up by our respective families”.
The trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato has been released. It was launched on Wednesday during an event in Mumbai which was also attended by the comedian. Read more here.
Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, The Night Manager. In a recent interview, the actor thanked his daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, for persuading him to be a part of the series. He talked about how he trusts his children for helping him make the right professional choices and mentioned that “they come with a certain kind of instinct, which is the right instinct.”
The trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato has also been released. It was launched on Wednesday during an event in Mumbai which was also attended by the comedian. The trailer of Zwigato promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. It follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives.
