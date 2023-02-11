Entertainment News LIVE Updates: 'Students' Alia-Varun To Attend Sid-Kiara's Wedding Reception; Sherly Chopra Reacts To Rakhi-Adil Row

Read more

her husband of domestic violence following which the latter was arrested. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to what has been happening between Rakhi and Adil, wondering how the latter got involved in this ‘jhamale’. Sherlyn called Adil her ‘brother’ and shared that she does not feel good when such allegations are made against him. She also asked the couple to resolve their issues.

In some other news, Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar was recently left shocked and disappointed after a pitcher shared that their brand does not have a CEO. “In whichever company when an investor arrives there has to be a point person who will answer all their questions? In your current company, why is there no CEO?” Namita questioned. Anupam also called it ‘useless’.

Amid Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan has now said that playing an action hero was a ‘dream come true’. “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!” SRK said in a recent video shared by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan marks King Khan’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years.

