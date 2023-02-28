Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rajeev Sen's Birthday Wish for Charu Asopa; Nawazuddin's Brother Calls the Actor 'Difficult Person'

Live now
Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:39 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news for his ongoing dispute with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Amid this, the actor’s brother Shamas opened up about his current equation with Nawaz and said he is a difficult person. He spoke about their fallout and the film they were supposed to do together which did not see the light of day.
In an exclusive chat with News18, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opened up about finding love and getting married to one another.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making the headlines for quite some time now for their ongoing feud. The Read More
Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. He wanted to be a dancer in Hindi films but decided he cannot excel in it like Hrithik Roshan.
Manoj Bajpayee Says He Gave Up on His Dancing Dream Because of Hrithik Roshan
The Hollywood Critics Association has clarified that NTR was invited but he could not attend due to his prior work commitments in India.
Dear RRR fans & supporters,
We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India.
He will be receiving his awards from us shortly.
Thank you for all your love and support.
Sincerely,
The Hollywood Critics Association
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 27, 2023
Uorfi Javed was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday while wearing yet another outfit that only she could carry with such ease and confidence. Uorfi sported a green cutout two-piece dress with a high-neck short top and a fitted mini skirt of the same colour.
Uorfi Javed Steps Out in Green 'Sheila Ki Jawani' Outfit, Says Not Approached for Lock Upp 2
Jennifer Aniston is “very proud of her girl” Courteney Cox as she became the latest celebrity to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. Courteney Cox's milestone at Hollywood Boulevard turned into a mini F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion as her close friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow showed up to cheer for her.
The concert by Farhan Akhtar’s band, FarhanLive, will not take place in Australia this month. The actor, on Tuesday, made an announcement that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” his band was forced to call off the tour.
Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa left for the US last night for their The Entertainers tour. Read more, here.
Yami Gautam was talking about the paparazzi culture and invasion of privacy, when she recalled two incidents in her hometown which made her uncomfortable.
Yami Gautam Recalls Teenage Boy Recording Her Without Consent, Getting Millions of Views on Vlog
Producer Ashwini Dutt, in a recent interview, opened up about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K and called it a VFX-heavy film.
Ananya Panday was seen at a party with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Bhumi Pednekar joined in with her sister Samiksha and the duo posed graciously for the camera.
Last evening, Priyanka Chopra revealed her look from Citadel, extracting excited responses from the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rajkummar Rao.
Arbaaz Khan opened up about the success of Pathaan and said that it was perfectly timed, especially for Shah Rukh Khan.
On the actress' birthday, Rajeev Sen took to social media to drop a couple of adorable family photos with Charu Asopa and their daughter.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas opened up about his current equation with the actor and said he is a difficult person.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their first public appearance post wedding at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, which created much noise in the social media universe.
Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has taken the box office by storm and has emerged as one of the most successful films in Bollywood. Amid this, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the success of the film and said that it was perfectly timed, especially for SRK, whose family went through a lot of things. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was released on January 25.
Last night, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for singer CKay and it saw several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ananya Panday was on the guest list, along with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur.
