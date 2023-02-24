Entertainment News Live Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has accused him of rape and filed a complaint against him. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video alleging that he has filed for custody of the children. Meanwhile, In other news, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar reacted to Javed Akhtar’s statement on 26/11. He issued a statement after he was slammed for performing for the Indian lyricist.

Akshay Kumar has been trolled time and again for holding a Canadian passport but now the Selfiee actor has said that he will renounce the same because India is everything to him. The actor has made a Read More