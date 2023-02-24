Live now
Entertainment News Live Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has accused him of rape and filed a complaint against him. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video alleging that he has filed for custody of the children. Meanwhile, In other news, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar reacted to Javed Akhtar’s statement on 26/11. He issued a statement after he was slammed for performing for the Indian lyricist.
Akshay Kumar has been trolled time and again for holding a Canadian passport but now the Selfiee actor has said that he will renounce the same because India is everything to him. The actor has made a Read More
In a recent interview, Urfi Javed Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’. Read more here.
Abdu Rozik was snapped by the paparazzi on Friday when he revealed that he will soon be opening a restaurant in Mumbai. Watch:
Chaitanya Akkineni took to Instagram to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Custody. The movie is set to release on May 12, 2023. Take a look at the post here:
Karan Singh Grover recently celebrated his 41st birthday and to make this ‘most special day’, his wife and actress Bipasha Basu dropped a sweet wish for him on social media. She posted a family picture with their adorable daughter Devi and penned a heartwarming note for Karan. Read more here.
Karan Singh Grover receives the sweetest birthday wish from his wife Bipasha Basu. Check here:
Shekhar Suman hosted a Bigg Boss bash at his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala last night. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De along with her fiance Michael Blohm Pape was spotted arriving at the party. Read more here.
Deepika Padukone was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She sported an oversized t-shirt and looked dapper. Watch:
Kartik Aaryan was seen dancing his heart out at a recent wedding. Watch the videos below:
The video shared by Priyanka Chopra from the Jonas Brothers’ concert also featured her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Read more, here.
Kartik Aaryan was reportedly roped in Hera Pheri 3. However, it has now been confirmed that Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar will star in the film. Read more, here.
In the tracklist shared by BigHit Music on their official Twitter handle, a little note from Jimin described what fans can expect, and it is raising the bar. Read more, here.
Speaking to the media in the USA, RRR actor Ram Charan said that if Naatu Naatu wins the Oscar, then someone will have to ‘wake him up.’ Read more, here.
Last night, Bigg Boss Sunday special host Shekhar Suman hosted a small bash at the actor’s residence with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Archana Gautam as guests. Read more here.
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor turned heads with their stylish looks on Friday. The Kapoor cousins looked smoking hot!
Soundarya Sharma has broken silence of rumours that she is dating Sajid Khan. Soundarya shared that she is ‘deeply hurt and disappointed’ with the reports and called them ‘false stories’. Read more here.
Sidharth Malhotra, in his first interview after his wedding with Kiara Advani, opened up about his fashion, the roles he wants to play, and his fans. Read the interview here.
Shah Rukh Khan will return as Pathaan for Tiger 3. SRK will reunite with Salman Khan, playing a cameo in the third Tiger film. While the duo set the screen on fire with their action-packed cameo in Pathaan, it is now reported that Shah Rukh will return in his Pathaan look this summer, shooting for his cameo for Tiger 3. Read more here.
Suhana Khan grabbed the attention online with her recent airport look in which she is seen wearing a white crop sweatshirt with baggy denim. Read more, here.
Shahid Kapoor cannot hide his excitement over Farzi topping Prime Video’s streaming chart. The Raj & DK series was released on February 10 on the digital platform and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. See his reaction here.
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is headed to Milan Fashion Week. With India’s Rashmika Mandanna already there, we wonder if she will get a chance to meet him.
Alia Bhatt recently made headlines when she called out a publication and the paparazzi for clicking her photos in her home without her knowledge and posting it online. However, the actress seems to have forgiven the shutterbugs as she interacted with them last evening. Although Alia tried to maintain a distance from the paparazzi, she graciously interacted with them before getting inside her car.
Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has been making the headlines for a couple of years now. Recently it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be flying to Kolkata for the same, however, the makers shared an update for the same.
