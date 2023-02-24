CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nawazuddin's Wife Accuses Him of Rape, Ali Zafar Calls Javed Akhtar's Comment 'Insensitive'

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nawazuddin's Wife Accuses Him of Rape, Ali Zafar Calls Javed Akhtar's Comment 'Insensitive'

Entertainment News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt interacts with the paparazzi after the privacy invasion row. Akshay Kumar to renounce his Canadian passport soon.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 17:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar,
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya accuses him of rape, Ali Zafar calls Javed Akhtar's 26/11 comment 'insensitive'

Entertainment News Live Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has accused him of rape and filed a complaint against him. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video alleging that he has filed for custody of the children. Meanwhile, In other news, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar reacted to Javed Akhtar’s statement on 26/11. He issued a statement after he was slammed for performing for the Indian lyricist.

Akshay Kumar has been trolled time and again for holding a Canadian passport but now the Selfiee actor has said that he will renounce the same because India is everything to him. The actor has made a

Feb 24, 2023 17:20 IST

Urfi Javed Answers Why She Wears Short Clothes

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’. Read more here.

Urfi Javed Answers Why She Wears Short Clothes
Urfi Javed is known for her fashion choices. 
Feb 24, 2023 17:14 IST

Abdu Rozik to Open a Restaurant In Mumbai Soon

Abdu Rozik was snapped by the paparazzi on Friday when he revealed that he will soon be opening a restaurant in Mumbai. Watch:

Feb 24, 2023 17:10 IST

Chaitanya Akkineni wraps shooting for Custody; movie set to release on May 12

Chaitanya Akkineni took to Instagram to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Custody. The movie is set to release on May 12, 2023. Take a look at the post here:

Feb 24, 2023 17:00 IST

Bipasha Basu Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish for Hubby Karan Singh Grover, Calls Him 'Hottest Papa'

Karan Singh Grover recently celebrated his 41st birthday and to make this ‘most special day’, his wife and actress Bipasha Basu dropped a sweet wish for him on social media. She posted a family picture with their adorable daughter Devi and penned a heartwarming note for Karan. Read more here.

Bipasha Basu Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish for Hubby Karan Singh Grover, Calls Him 'Hottest Papa'
Karan Singh Grover celebrates his 41st birthday today.
Feb 24, 2023 16:43 IST

Karan Singh Grover celebrates first birthday as daddy, Bipasha Basu pens sweet wish; See post

Karan Singh Grover receives the sweetest birthday wish from his wife Bipasha Basu. Check here:

Feb 24, 2023 16:33 IST

Sreejita De, Fiance Michael Blohm, Priyanka Chahar, More Arrive in Style At Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss Bash

Shekhar Suman hosted a Bigg Boss bash at his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala last night. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De along with her fiance Michael Blohm Pape was spotted arriving at the party. Read more here.

Sreejita De, Fiance Michael Blohm, Priyanka Chahar, More Arrive in Style At Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss Bash
Sreejita De and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary arrive at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss bash.
Feb 24, 2023 16:27 IST

Deepika Padukone Looks Dapper In Oversized T-Shirt

Deepika Padukone was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She sported an oversized t-shirt and looked dapper. Watch:

Feb 24, 2023 15:44 IST

Kartik Aaryan brings the house Lollypop Lagelu and Bolo Ta Ra Ra at a wedding

Kartik Aaryan was seen dancing his heart out at a recent wedding. Watch the videos below:

Feb 24, 2023 15:18 IST

Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti in His Arms in Video Shared by Priyanka Chopra

The video shared by Priyanka Chopra from the Jonas Brothers’ concert also featured her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Read more, here.

Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti in His Arms in Video Shared by Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shares video of Nick Jonas with Malti
Feb 24, 2023 14:58 IST

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan Were To Star Together Reveals Paresh Rawal; Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly roped in Hera Pheri 3. However, it has now been confirmed that Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar will star in the film. Read more, here.

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan Were To Star Together Reveals Paresh Rawal; Deets Inside
It was rumoured that Kartik Aaryan was to star in Hera Pheri 3.
Feb 24, 2023 14:51 IST

BTS: Jimin Reveals Track List For Solo Album FACE; RM To Make An Appearance?

In the tracklist shared by BigHit Music on their official Twitter handle, a little note from Jimin described what fans can expect, and it is raising the bar. Read more, here.

BTS: Jimin Reveals Track List For Solo Album FACE; RM To Make An Appearance?
Jimin will be releasing his solo album, Face
Feb 24, 2023 14:51 IST

Feb 24, 2023 14:49 IST

RRR: Ram Charan Says Naatu Naatu's Win at the Oscars Will Be 'Success of the Indian Film Industry'

Speaking to the media in the USA, RRR actor Ram Charan said that if Naatu Naatu wins the Oscar, then someone will have to ‘wake him up.’ Read more, here.

RRR: Ram Charan Says Naatu Naatu's Win at the Oscars Will Be 'Success of the Indian Film Industry'
Ram Charan also appeared on popular talk show Good Morning America.
Feb 24, 2023 14:08 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Stars Archana, Shiv and Nimrit Reunite at Party Hosted by Shekhar Suman; Fans React

Last night, Bigg Boss Sunday special host Shekhar Suman hosted a small bash at the actor’s residence with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Archana Gautam as guests. Read more here.

Bigg Boss 16 Stars Archana, Shiv and Nimrit Reunite at Party Hosted by Shekhar Suman; Fans React
Archana, Shiv and Nimrit reunite at Shekhar Suman’s home.
Feb 24, 2023 14:04 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor come together for an event

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor turned heads with their stylish looks on Friday. The Kapoor cousins looked smoking hot!

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor come together for an event
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor come together for an event. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 24, 2023 13:53 IST

Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma Dating Each Other?

Soundarya Sharma has broken silence of rumours that she is dating Sajid Khan. Soundarya shared that she is ‘deeply hurt and disappointed’ with the reports and called them ‘false stories’. Read more here.

Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma Dating Each Other?
Soundarya Sharma calls reports of dating Sajid Khan ‘false stories’. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 24, 2023 13:18 IST

Sidharth Malhotra talks about career and fashion in exclusive interview

Sidharth Malhotra, in his first interview after his wedding with Kiara Advani, opened up about his fashion, the roles he wants to play, and his fans. Read the interview here.

Feb 24, 2023 12:55 IST

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 cameo this summer

Shah Rukh Khan will return as Pathaan for Tiger 3. SRK will reunite with Salman Khan, playing a cameo in the third Tiger film. While the duo set the screen on fire with their action-packed cameo in Pathaan, it is now reported that Shah Rukh will return in his Pathaan look this summer, shooting for his cameo for Tiger 3. Read more here.

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 cameo this summer

Feb 24, 2023 11:55 IST

Suhana Khan Impresses Fans With Her Casual Airport Look, Netizens Call Her 'Simply Beautiful'

Suhana Khan grabbed the attention online with her recent airport look in which she is seen wearing a white crop sweatshirt with baggy denim. Read more, here.

Suhana Khan Impresses Fans With Her Casual Airport Look, Netizens Call Her 'Simply Beautiful'
Suhana Khan’s Casual Airport Look Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans
Feb 24, 2023 11:50 IST

Shahid Kapoor celebrates Farzi topping charts

Shahid Kapoor cannot hide his excitement over Farzi topping Prime Video’s streaming chart. The Raj & DK series was released on February 10 on the digital platform and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. See his reaction here.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates Farzi topping charts
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi.
big revelation stating that he has applied for a change of passport. Akshay is also geared up for the release of his film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. It will be hitting the theatres today, February 24.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is headed to Milan Fashion Week. With India’s Rashmika Mandanna already there, we wonder if she will get a chance to meet him.

Alia Bhatt recently made headlines when she called out a publication and the paparazzi for clicking her photos in her home without her knowledge and posting it online. However, the actress seems to have forgiven the shutterbugs as she interacted with them last evening. Although Alia tried to maintain a distance from the paparazzi, she graciously interacted with them before getting inside her car.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has been making the headlines for a couple of years now. Recently it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be flying to Kolkata for the same, however, the makers shared an update for the same.

Stay tuned for more updates.

