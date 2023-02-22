Read more

forward’.

Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband announced on Wedensday that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding photos have not stopped coming in and we are not complaining! The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, the actress took to social media to drop heartwarming photos from their sangeet night. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding each other close.

Alia Bhatt recently had an unfortunate encounter with the paparazzi, where the latter clicked her inside her home, without her knowledge or consent. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter. Following Alia, several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to call out this behaviour.

We also have some good news for BTS fans! Band member Jimin announced the release date of his solo album last night. On February 22 midnight Korea time, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. BTS members are focusing on their solo careers right now.

Meanwhile, Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar, who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik amid speculation about his rumoured divorce from wife and tennis legend Sania Mirza, opened up about the reports. The actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship “with a married man.”

Stay tuned for more

Read all the Latest Movies News here