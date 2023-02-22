CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RakhiKiara AdvaniPathaanHera Pheri 3MC Stan
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Movies
    • »
  • Entertainment News Highlights: Backstreet Boys Coming to India, Javed Akhtar Says Kangana is 'Not Important', Nawaz Reacts to Aaliya's Claims

Entertainment News Highlights: Backstreet Boys Coming to India, Javed Akhtar Says Kangana is 'Not Important', Nawaz Reacts to Aaliya's Claims

Entertainment News Live Updates: Actress Subi Suresh passes away. Nawazuddin's wife's lawyer takes a fresh dig at him. Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant'.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Backstreet Boys, Nawazuddin Sidddiqui
Entertainment News Highlights: Backstreet Boys and Nawazuddin Sidddiqui rule headlines on Wednesday.

Entertainment News Highlights: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s videos, her lawyer’s claims and more recently, the controversy surrounding his 20-year-old house help being stranded in Dubai. The actor said he will not comment on the situation but he is worried for his children and their education.

Meanwhile, Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 22, 2023 22:01 IST

Kriti Sanon Rocks Dress from The Shelves of Victoria Beckham, Actress Receives A Special Shout-out

Kriti Sanon has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently wore Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. Read more here.

Kriti Sanon Rocks Dress from The Shelves of Victoria Beckham, Actress Receives A Special Shout-out
Kriti Sanon reacts as Victoria Beckham gives her a shoutout.
Feb 22, 2023 21:34 IST

Karan Kundrra Is 'So Proud' of Tejasswi Prakash

Days after Tejasswi Prakash won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in Naagin 6, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans. Soon after the post was shared, Karan Kundrra commented, “So proud”. Read more here.

Karan Kundrra Is 'So Proud' of Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 21:18 IST

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy twin in black as they gear up for The Entertainers Tour; See pic

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy twinned in black outfits as they prepped for The Entertainers Tour scheduled to occur in the US. The duo treated their fans to stunning selfies together. Take a look:

Feb 22, 2023 21:09 IST

Shehnaaz Gill poses with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

Shehnaaz Gill was seen posing with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, as the duo attended an award function in the city, last night. Take a look at the pic:

Feb 22, 2023 21:07 IST

Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Amazed With Bleached Eyebrows, Dons Glittery Cut-Out Top That Reads 'Dirty'

Urfi Javed made yet another notable appearance in the city, leaving her fans amazed! The actress bleached her eyebrows and donned a cut out top that reads ‘dirty.’ Read more here.

Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Amazed With Bleached Eyebrows, Dons Glittery Cut-Out Top That Reads 'Dirty'
Urfi Javed is here with yet another eccentric outfit. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 22, 2023 20:55 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown

Shehnaaz Gill left her fans completely impressed on Wednesday evening when she was snapped by the paparazzi in a gorgeous black gown. Watch:

Feb 22, 2023 20:47 IST

Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Team Ganapath

Hours after the release date of Ganapath was announced, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and called out the makers for clashing their film with her Emergency. She questioned their decision and shared that she will now announce new release date for Emergency. Read more here.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Team Ganapath
Kangana Ranaut attacks Ganapath makers.
Feb 22, 2023 20:36 IST

Backstreet Boys Coming Back to India After 13 Years

Iconic American boyband Backstreet Boys has today announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

Read: Backstreet Boys Bringing Their World Tour to India, to Perform in Delhi and Mumbai in May

Backstreet Boys Coming Back to India After 13 Years

Feb 22, 2023 20:32 IST

Urfi Javed leaves everyone stunned as she bleaches her eyebrows; Watch

Urfi Javed is leaving no stone unturned to leave her fans amazed. The Bigg Boss OTT star was recently spotted in the city in a different avatar. Watch video:

Feb 22, 2023 20:21 IST

Shehnaaz Gill glams up red carpet of an award function in stunning black gown; Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill glammed up the red carpet of an award function in the city in a black, one-shoulder long gown. Take a look at the video here:

Feb 22, 2023 20:08 IST

Nia Sharma Shares Jaw-Dropping Pictures

Nia Sharma is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. She can be seen flaunting her midriff in a tube crop top featuring push-up detailing. She chose matching high-waisted denim jeans to complete her style statement.

Feb 22, 2023 19:44 IST

Aman Gupta Gets Upset As Anupam Mittal Calls Him 'Pheku Chand'

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal taunted Aman Gupta and called him ‘pheku chand’. Namita too joked about getting them boxing gloves to resolve the issue. Read more here.

Aman Gupta Gets Upset As Anupam Mittal Calls Him 'Pheku Chand'
Anupam Mittal gets into a banter with Aman Gupta.
Feb 22, 2023 19:18 IST

Hina Khan Nails Aerial Yoga In New Instagram Video, Says 'Not A Vampire, But Feel Like One'

Flaunting her toned body, Hina Khan worked her way through the cloth tied on a rope and hung upside down. While performing the tricky stunt, Hina said she felt like a ‘vampire’. Read more here.

Hina Khan Nails Aerial Yoga In New Instagram Video, Says 'Not A Vampire, But Feel Like One'
Hina Khan performs aerial yoga in new Instagram video.

Hina Khan Nails Aerial Yoga In New Instagram Video, Says 'Not A Vampire, But Feel Like One'

Feb 22, 2023 19:05 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Finalised For Sourav Ganguly's Biopic: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Reportedly, the actor is likely to visit Kolkata soon where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, CAB office and even Ganguly’s house. Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor Finalised For Sourav Ganguly's Biopic: Reports
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be visiting Sourav Ganguly’s house in Kolkata. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 18:58 IST

Esha Gupta Brings The House Down With This All-Black Look, Fans Call Her 'Desi Kylie Jenner'

Esha Gupta on Wednesday shared yet another raunchy click on her Instagram account. Flaunting her cleavage, Esha can be seen dishing out the power fashion statement, in a long blazer atop gleaming sheer pants. Read more here.

Esha Gupta Brings The House Down With This All-Black Look, Fans Call Her 'Desi Kylie Jenner'
Esha Gupta soars temperature in black blazer, sheer pants.
Feb 22, 2023 18:33 IST

4 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Four Bigg Boss 16 contestants have reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. These are – Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Feb 22, 2023 18:20 IST

Javed Akhtar Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Praising His 26/11 Comment

In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar was asked about Kangana Ranaut praising him for his 26/11 comment. Initially, the lyricist avoided the question but when the anchor pressed him, he tagged Kangana as ‘unimportant’. Read more here.

Javed Akhtar Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Praising His 26/11 Comment
Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut ‘unimportant’.
Feb 22, 2023 17:40 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Throwback Pic With Dabboo Ratnani Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat; Check Here

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has grabbed the internet’s attention as he revealed his “favourite” subject. And it is none other than Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.Now, the celebrated photographer had shared a happy picture of himself, sitting behind Shah Rukh on bicycle. Read more here.

Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Throwback Pic With Dabboo Ratnani Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat; Check Here
Dabboo Ratnani posts throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan.
Feb 22, 2023 17:38 IST

Varun Sood Says 'Do Not Like To Talks About My Past'

Varun Sood recently reacted to a social media user and mentioned that he does not like talking about his past. He has dated Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal in the past. Read more here.

Varun Sood Says 'Do Not Like To Talks About My Past'
After breakup with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 17:31 IST

Will Smith Seemingly Pokes Fun At Oscar 2022 Slap On TikTok

Will Smith made headlines when he walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscar 2022. The event that incited this was the comedian making a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s autoimmune disorder, alopecia. Yet now, Will seemed to be making fun of the Oscar Slapgate in his latest TikTok video. Read more here.

Will Smith Seemingly Pokes Fun At Oscar 2022 Slap On TikTok
Will Smith uploaded a video on Instagram giving his reaction to a TikTok video.
Load More

Read more

forward’.

Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband announced on Wedensday that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding photos have not stopped coming in and we are not complaining! The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, the actress took to social media to drop heartwarming photos from their sangeet night. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding each other close.

Alia Bhatt recently had an unfortunate encounter with the paparazzi, where the latter clicked her inside her home, without her knowledge or consent. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter. Following Alia, several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to call out this behaviour.

We also have some good news for BTS fans! Band member Jimin announced the release date of his solo album last night. On February 22 midnight Korea time, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. BTS members are focusing on their solo careers right now.

Meanwhile, Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar, who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik amid speculation about his rumoured divorce from wife and tennis legend Sania Mirza, opened up about the reports. The actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship “with a married man.”

Stay tuned for more

Read all the Latest Movies News here

TRENDING NEWS

TAGS