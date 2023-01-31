Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK Seemingly Reacts To Pathaan Controversy, Priyanka's Daughter Makes 1st Public Appearance

Read more

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra broke the internet by revealing her daughter Malti Marie Chora Jonas’ face. Malti made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame honourary ceremony to show her support to her dad. Malti was seen wearing an adorable tweed outfit with a white onesie. She was sporting a pretty bow. Malti grabbed everyone’s attention with her cuteness!

Kangana Ranaut’s return to Twitter has been grabbing attention, especially because of her tweets about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, in a recent tweet, Kangana dragged Urfi Javed into the discussion. Urfi had recently reacted to Kangana’s tweet claiming that ‘this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses.’ While Urfi tried to shut her tweet down, Kangana lashed back.

Meanwhile, we finally have an update about the Telugu film Kushi. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, Kushi went on floors in April last year. However, the shoot came to a standstill after Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Over the months, reports have been floating suggesting that the makers have been supportive of Samantha’s recovery process. However, now, the film’s director Shiva Nirvana confirmed that the shoot is likely to resume soon.

Amid all of this, Bigg Boss contestant Nimrit Kaur made headlines after she became the first contestant to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16.

