CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Movies
    • »
  • Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK Seemingly Reacts To Pathaan Controversy, Priyanka's Daughter Makes 1st Public Appearance

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK Seemingly Reacts To Pathaan Controversy, Priyanka's Daughter Makes 1st Public Appearance

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan seemingly addresses Pathaan controversy, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti makes her first public appearance.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra daughter, Priyanka Chopra daughter pics,
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's latest statements about Pathaan, Priyanka Chopra's daughter's first appearance make the headlines.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Pathaan has Bollywood bowing down to Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which marks SRK’s first film in four years, has been shattering box office records since its release. The film minted a whopping Rs 500 crore in the first weekend alone and is hoping to rule the box office in the coming week. Following the successful opening weekend collections, the team of Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand — met the press on Monday and spoke about a number of subjects with regard to Pathaan. He was also seen packing in the bromance with Read More

Jan 31, 2023 09:14 IST

Shamita Shetty reacted to claims that she is dating Aamir Ali

Shamita Shetty has lashed out at those speculating that the actress is dating actor Aamir Ali. On Monday, Shamita took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is ‘single and happy’. Read more here.

Shamita Shetty reacted to claims that she is dating Aamir Ali
Rumours of Shamita Shetty dating Aamir Ali made headlines recently after a video of the two went viral on social media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jan 31, 2023 09:12 IST

Shehzada shifts release date

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was to release on February 10. However, the film is now been rescheduled to release on Feb. 17. The reason: “Out of respect for Pathaan.” Read about it here.

Shehzada shifts release date
Shehzada release date delayed for Pathaan. (Photos: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)
Jan 31, 2023 09:07 IST

Nimrit Kaur reaches Bigg Boss 16 finale

The ticket to the finale task was held and Nimrit Kaur reached the finale. The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. Read all about it here.

Nimrit Kaur reaches Bigg Boss 16 finale
Nimrit Kaur becomes first contestant to reach Bigg Boss 16 finale.
Jan 31, 2023 08:59 IST

Rumoured couples Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya and Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur meet at KJo's home

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked at Karan Johar’s house last night. While Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar, Ananya and Aditya also sparked dating rumours recently. See pics here.

Rumoured couples Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya and Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur meet at KJo's home
Janhvi Kapoor with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya entering Karan Johar’s house
Jan 31, 2023 08:58 IST

Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi to start filming soon

Kushi director Shiva Nirvana has a happy update for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans. The filmmaker confirmed that the shoot is likely to resume soon. Read all about it here.

Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi to start filming soon
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu likely to resume shoot on Kushi.
Jan 31, 2023 08:55 IST

Jackson Wang meets Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani in Mumbai

Jackson Wang shared his fondest memories from his first India visit, which includes visiting South Mumbai with Disha Patani and meeting Hrithik Roshan. See viral pics here.

Jackson Wang meets Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani in Mumbai
Jackson Wang meets Hrithik Roshan and his family.
Jan 31, 2023 08:53 IST

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty spotted for the first time since wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot last week, made their first public appearance after their wedding. Last night, the newlyweds were clicked in Bandra together as they made their first public appearance as a couple after their marriage. See pics here.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty spotted for the first time since wedding
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty spotted for the first time post their wedding. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Jan 31, 2023 08:49 IST

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti's face

Fans got to see Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s face at the little one’s first public event. The mother-daughter duo was cheering for Jonas Brothers at the Walk of Fame ceremony. See viral pics here.

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti's face
Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti’s face.
Jan 31, 2023 08:46 IST

Shah Rukh Khan seeming reacted to Pathaan controversy

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was subjected to boycott calls after the release of the song Besharam Rang. The actor appeared to address the boycott calls in the press event on Monday. Read all about it here: SRK Seemingly Breaks Silence On Boycott Pathaan, Says ‘Our Motive Behind Making Films Is…’

Shah Rukh Khan seeming reacted to Pathaan controversy
Shah Rukh Khan at the Pathaan event on Monday. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Read more

John Abraham!

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra broke the internet by revealing her daughter Malti Marie Chora Jonas’ face. Malti made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame honourary ceremony to show her support to her dad. Malti was seen wearing an adorable tweed outfit with a white onesie. She was sporting a pretty bow. Malti grabbed everyone’s attention with her cuteness!

Kangana Ranaut’s return to Twitter has been grabbing attention, especially because of her tweets about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, in a recent tweet, Kangana dragged Urfi Javed into the discussion. Urfi had recently reacted to Kangana’s tweet claiming that ‘this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses.’ While Urfi tried to shut her tweet down, Kangana lashed back.

Meanwhile, we finally have an update about the Telugu film Kushi. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, Kushi went on floors in April last year. However, the shoot came to a standstill after Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Over the months, reports have been floating suggesting that the makers have been supportive of Samantha’s recovery process. However, now, the film’s director Shiva Nirvana confirmed that the shoot is likely to resume soon.

Amid all of this, Bigg Boss contestant Nimrit Kaur made headlines after she became the first contestant to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS