Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK Seemingly Reacts To Pathaan Controversy, Priyanka's Daughter Makes 1st Public Appearance

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:14 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Pathaan has Bollywood bowing down to Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which marks SRK’s first film in four years, has been shattering box office records since its release. The film minted a whopping Rs 500 crore in the first weekend alone and is hoping to rule the box office in the coming week. Following the successful opening weekend collections, the team of Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand — met the press on Monday and spoke about a number of subjects with regard to Pathaan. He was also seen packing in the bromance with Read More
Shamita Shetty has lashed out at those speculating that the actress is dating actor Aamir Ali. On Monday, Shamita took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is ‘single and happy’. Read more here.
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was to release on February 10. However, the film is now been rescheduled to release on Feb. 17. The reason: “Out of respect for Pathaan.” Read about it here.
The ticket to the finale task was held and Nimrit Kaur reached the finale. The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. Read all about it here.
Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked at Karan Johar’s house last night. While Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar, Ananya and Aditya also sparked dating rumours recently. See pics here.
Kushi director Shiva Nirvana has a happy update for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans. The filmmaker confirmed that the shoot is likely to resume soon. Read all about it here.
Jackson Wang shared his fondest memories from his first India visit, which includes visiting South Mumbai with Disha Patani and meeting Hrithik Roshan. See viral pics here.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot last week, made their first public appearance after their wedding. Last night, the newlyweds were clicked in Bandra together as they made their first public appearance as a couple after their marriage. See pics here.
Fans got to see Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s face at the little one’s first public event. The mother-daughter duo was cheering for Jonas Brothers at the Walk of Fame ceremony. See viral pics here.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was subjected to boycott calls after the release of the song Besharam Rang. The actor appeared to address the boycott calls in the press event on Monday. Read all about it here: SRK Seemingly Breaks Silence On Boycott Pathaan, Says ‘Our Motive Behind Making Films Is…’
On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra broke the internet by revealing her daughter Malti Marie Chora Jonas’ face. Malti made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame honourary ceremony to show her support to her dad. Malti was seen wearing an adorable tweed outfit with a white onesie. She was sporting a pretty bow. Malti grabbed everyone’s attention with her cuteness!
Kangana Ranaut’s return to Twitter has been grabbing attention, especially because of her tweets about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, in a recent tweet, Kangana dragged Urfi Javed into the discussion. Urfi had recently reacted to Kangana’s tweet claiming that ‘this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses.’ While Urfi tried to shut her tweet down, Kangana lashed back.
Meanwhile, we finally have an update about the Telugu film Kushi. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, Kushi went on floors in April last year. However, the shoot came to a standstill after Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Over the months, reports have been floating suggesting that the makers have been supportive of Samantha’s recovery process. However, now, the film’s director Shiva Nirvana confirmed that the shoot is likely to resume soon.
Amid all of this, Bigg Boss contestant Nimrit Kaur made headlines after she became the first contestant to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16.
