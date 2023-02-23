Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo Gets Married, Rakhi's Shocking New Claims; Divya Returns Varun's 'Khandani Jewellery'

Read more

Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’,” she told media outside a Mysuru court.

Former couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are also ruling headlines. Days after Sood’s sister accused Divya of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery, she finally returned it to the family on Thursday. The Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Twitter account and dropped a picture of a pair of earrings. “Giving back the “jewellery”😂,” she wrote and added in another Tweet, “With some kisses.”

In other entertainment news of the day, Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor shared a video of the same on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kick off our day with a big smile. The actress, who recently married her Shershaah Ranjha, took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from her wedding with her mother in focus. Her mother celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion, Kiara dropped pictures in which she and her siblings were seen posing with their mother. The series also included a happy family picture with Sid in the frame.

Kiara’s RC15 co-star Ram Charan has touched down in the US to prepare for RRR at the Oscars 2023. The actor was spotted in the streets of New York in the wee hours of Thursday (IST), clicking pictures with fans. Ram is slated to make an appearance on America’s popular talk show Good Morning America on Thursday. This makes him the first Telugu star to appear on this talk show.

Also making the headlines today are MC Stan and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress was seen posing for pictures with the Bigg Boss 16 winner at a News18 Lokmat event on Wednesday night. A paparazzo shared a video of their meet and it has received love from fans. Meanwhile, BTS singer V spoke about his appearance in the upcoming variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.

