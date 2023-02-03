Live now
Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 09:17 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: The day’s top story is undoubtedly Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. Rumour has it that the couple, who have been dating for a while now, is getting married on February 6 in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place this weekend. While the couple is yet to address the reports, paparazzi have already camped outside the wedding venue in the hope of sharing glimpses of the secret wedding.
If reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani, who is Kiara’s childhood friend, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor are among the wedding guests. It is Read More
Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan shared a hand-written note in memory of K Viswanath.
Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude towards Paulo Coelho’s tweet praising him.
You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023
Faraaz Review: Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor, and Juhi Babbar shine in Hansal Mehta’s gutwrenching film based on Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Bangladesh. Read the full review, here.
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and paid his tribute to K Viswanath following his death. He tweeted, “If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu Cinema & art in general will shine brightly forever. Sir, we are indebted to you for the roles you taught us in film grammar (sic).”
ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023
Avideo of Rashmika Mandanna accidently proposing to a fan is going viral on the internet. In the viral video, a fan can be heard asking the Pushpa actress how to propose a girl in Telugu while she was posing for a selfie with another fan. Hearing the question, Rashmika smiles and can be seen asking the fan, “Ayee Hayeee… Kya baat hai… Koi Hai?” Watch the video, here.
Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. Viswanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He passed away at the hospital around midnight Thursday. Read the full story, here.
In a recent press conference, Nayanthara revealed she faced the casting couch. As reported by Pinkvilla, Nayanthara was allegedly offered an important role in the return of favours. The actress ‘boldy’ refused the offer, adding that she believed in her acting skills.
Speaking with Indian Express, Sidharth Sagar dismissed reports claiming that he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. It was previously reported that Sidharth quit the show over pay disputes. He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like this). It’s all fake news.”
Dwayne Johnson’s mother was involved in a car crash. The Rock assure fans that she was okay and urged them to give their parents more time.
Paulo Coelho, author of bestsellers like The Alchemist, is all praise about superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This is what he said.
Alaya F is the heart and soul of Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Debutant actor Karan Mehta, on the other hand, shines, rather quietly. Read our complete review here.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married on Monday, Feb. 6. The wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer. Ahead of the wedding, the couple’s rumoured wedding venue — Suryagarh Hotel — lights up. See pic below:
Friday has also begun with the heartbreaking news of director K Viswanath’s death. The legendary filmmaker, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 92. He was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He passed away at the hospital around midnight Thursday. Anil Kapoor, Jr NTR, AR Rahman, and Mammootty were among the many stars who paid their tributes.
Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took to Instagram and revealed that his mother was involved in a horrific car crash. However, he assured fans that she is okay and urged them to show their parents as much love and give as much time as possible.
In other news, Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the box office and our hearts. The actor has proved he’s among the biggest superstar of the country today by smashing several box office records with Pathaan. Fans have not stopped showering the actor with love since the release. On Thursday, Paulo Coelho also joined the fandom to show SRK his love. He took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh and his recent release, Pathaan.
