Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's Shocking Reveal About Surrogacy, SRK Refuses to Appear on Bigg Boss 16?

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 09:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Blog: Priyanka Chopra finally opened up about her daughter Malti’s birth in a new interview. The actress welcomed her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas in January 2021 via surrogacy. The actress posed with her daughter for the first time for a magazine and made some heartbreaking confessions. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was spotted making his way to a lavish engagement party with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.
Amid these reports, it has been claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has refused to appear on Bigg Boss 16 and The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor has not Read More
Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt is reportedly not keeping well. A few days back the celebrated filmmaker’s health deteriorated and he underwent an angioplasty after being taken to the hospital. According to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt reportedly had heart surgery following his check-up. Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul confirm the reports and said the filmmaker was taken to the hospital four days ago. He underwent heart surgery there and is now back home and recovering.
Fans were stoked and surprised in equal measures to see their favorite star Amitabh Bachchan in the company of the leading footballers of the world. Amitabh took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he greeted Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo and other ace footballers. Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “They are so lucky to witness you Sir!!” Another one commented, “A legend was invited to meet and greet legends and they were all on the same page. Humble and in gratitude. 🙂 – Amitabh deserves this and Ronaldo and Messi deserve this too!”
If a report by ETimes is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to avoid promoting his upcoming release Pathaan on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 and The Kapil Sharma Show. “Shah Rukh Khan will not be going on the Bigg Boss show. He prefers to reach his audience directly,” a source told the publication. The change in promotional strategy seems to be working in SRK and Pathaan’s favour. “The film has got its momentum and this time SRK who has been avoiding media attraction is going ahead with the film release without any conventional media promotion,” the insider added.
Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film Broker releases in India today. Starring Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, Lee Ji-eun aka IU, and Lee Joo-young, the film received much recognition at Cannes 2022. News18.com’s review of the film reads: “Broker will leave you feeling heavy in the heart with its concept and brilliant performances but there are a few hurdles that hold back the film from taking things a notch higher.”
Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan met legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meet with the footballers. He was also seen greeting Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The actor was among the dignitaries at the PSG vs Saudi All-star XI match in Riyadh.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their firstborn in January last year through surrogacy. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. In the interview with British Vogue, the actress opened up about opting for surrogacy. “I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” she said, before adding, “You don’t know me, You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”
Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar and wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Kiran Rao, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani arrived at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The stars posed for the cameras and made it a night to remember!
Salman Khan joined Bollywood stars at Antilia on Thursday night to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. While the actor looked dapper in a traditional outfit, it was his plus one that caught everyone’s attention. For the unversed, the ‘mystery woman’ is his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan.
Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of selfies in which she can be seen making various expressions ranging from cute to goofy. Rocking a no-makeup look and using the natural sunlight to her advantage, the Sita Ramam actress flashed a beaming smile in the pictures. Rashmika wrote in the caption, “I nowdays don’t take that many selfies but remember taking these kinda selfies back in college(with a crying emoji and laughing hard emoji)”.
On Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed everyone’s attention as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. DeepVeer posed for the paparazzi as they flaunted their respective traditional outfits. Deepika wore a red and golden saree and accessorised her look with a pearl and emerald necklace with matching earrings. She also tied her hair into a bun and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dapper as always in a shimmery black bandhgala which he over with a kurta and pants.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement with his wife Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan. However, King Khan avoided the paparazzi and walked straight to the venue. In the pictures that paps clicked from a distance, SRK was seen sporting a black kurta pajama. Meanwhile, Gauri and Aryan struck power poses for the cameras.
Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas’ new movie Chhatriwali hits Zee5 today. News18.com’s review of the film reads: “The film doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to giving these messages. Right from the first scene, when the manager of the contraceptive company tells his former employee that the work they do is not shameful but a life-saving one, we know where it is headed. And that makes it an engaging watch as well.”
Falaq Naaz has shared a throwback photo with her brother Sheezan Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan is currently in judicial custody after Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetment of suicide. Sharing an old pic, in which Tunisha and Sheezan can be seen kissing her on the cheek, Falaq wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My heart. Mere bachche (My kids).” In another story, Falaq simply wrote, “Sabar (patience).”
In an interview with British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she wasn’t sure if her daughter Malti would survive after the birth. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand, I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her, we spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest, I didn’t know if she would make it or not,” she said.
While we dive deep into the big headlines, all eyes continue to be on Tunisha Sharma’s death case. The late actress’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is still under police custody as the investigation continues. Amid this, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz shared a throwback picture with Tunisha and Sheezan. The happy picture featured Tunisha kissing Falaq while Sheezan posing with them.
Besides Priyanka and Tunisha’s case, the internet was shocked to learn that RRR has been snubbed at the BAFTA 2023. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was on the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category, it is not among the final five nominees. The films which found their spot in the nomination are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.
Meanwhile, several stars made their way to a lavish engagement ceremony taking place in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan, to Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, some of the biggest names were seen attending the traditional gathering.
Amid all this, fans are eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release. Heading straight to the OTT platform, Mission Majnu premieres on Netflix on Friday afternoon. The film features the handsome Sid essaying the role of an Indian spy in Pakistan. Rashmika plays a visually impaired girl who falls in love with Sid but doesn’t know his true identity.
