Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 08:44 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released on January 25, has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever. With an extended five-day weekend, the film smoothly sailed through the Rs 250 crore mark and is likely to enter the Rs 300 cr club in Hindi on Tuesday. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 25.50 cr nett on Monday. With this, the Hindi collection of Pathaan currently stands at around ₹296 crores on its Day 6.
While SRK’s Pathaan has been making headlines, the director of his next film Jawaan has embraced parenthood. Read More
Newly wedded couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s adorable display of affection towards each other is winning the internet. A video of them has gone viral, where Rahul is seen kissing his lady love at an after party. Read the full story, here.
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has broken silence on boycott calls. Talking to Variety, Siddharth recently said, “We’ve had lots of films with big stars that have come out post-pandemic and unfortunately, some of them haven’t worked. But the film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken. And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you.” Read more here.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her BFF Amita Arora’s birthday at her residence last night. And guess who graced the special occasion? None other than AP Dhillon. The singer was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Kareena and Saif’s residence. Among others, Malaika Arora was also snapped with her actor-beau Arjun Kapoor. Sharing one of the pictures with birthday Girl Amrita on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “You know the feeling when it’s your bffs birthday?”
The advocate of Aaliya Siddiqui, wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has made a series of shocking allegations against the actor. Rizwan Siddiquee alleged that Nawazuddin and his family members haven’t provided “food, bed, bathroom to take bath” to his client in the last week. “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Read more here.
If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Reportedly, it was Salman Khan who recommended Priyanka’s name for Rajkummar Hirani’s film. It is said that the filmmaker was looking for somebody with a Punjabi background and therefore Salman recommended Priyanka to him. Read more here.
Almost a year after Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has now been reported that the actor has not been paid his dues so far. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Lodha’s ‘six-figure amount’ is yet to be paid by the makers of the popular sitcom. The report also claimed that while Lodha has been waiting patiently for the same, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi is not paying any heed. Read more here.
