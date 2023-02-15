Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Prateik Babbar Dating Priya; Rishi Shot The Romantics 1 Month Before His Death; Ranbir Talks About Raha

Read more

Main Makkaar in New Delhi when he mentioned his daughter. Ranbir confessed he was missing Raha and Alia on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day was extra special for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well. The actress revealed that she was showered with love by her friends. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bouquet of roses she received from a friend. She also received a special note with the surprise.

Speaking of love, Prateik Babbar took the opportunity of Valentine’s Day to announce his relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee. The actor shared a picture in which the couple had matching tattoos and revealed that they are dating. While Prateik got a ‘P’ and ‘B’ inked on his knuckles, Priya got their initials tattooed on her collarbone.

On to movies and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally returning to the big screen after a long break with Love Again. While we did see her playing a small role in The Matrix Resurrections, she will be starring as the lead in Love Again. The trailer was released on Tuesday and it gave a glimpse of Priyanka and Sam Heughan’s on-screen love story. Bonus: The trailer features a cameo by Nick Jonas, who turns out to be a bad date for Priyanka. Cannot wait to see that!

