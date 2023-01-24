CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Pics Go Viral, Will RRR Bag Best Picture Nod At Oscars 2023?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding to hopes that RRR will be nominated for Oscars 2023, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 08:35 IST

Mumbai, India

RRR, Oscars 2023, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty,
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot, RRR hopes for Oscars 2023 nomination.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: In a few hours, the world will know if RRR made the Oscars 2023 cut! It was previously revealed that the Oscars 2023 nominations will be out on Jan. 24. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has generated a massive Oscar buzz in recent weeks. The Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Critics Choice Awards 2023 win has backed the hopes of an Oscar nod.

While all eyes will be on the Best Foreign Film category, a section of social media is also predicting Best Picture and Best Actor nods for the film. Stay tuned to News18.com for the Oscars 2023 nominations! It is reported that if RRR bags even one nomination, Read More

Jan 24, 2023 08:35 IST

Bigg Boss 16: Emotional Shalin Bhanot asks Shiv Thakare to nominate him

With just a couple of weeks left for the finals, the drama is only going a notch higher in the Bigg Boss house. In the recent episode, Shalin Bhanot said he feels left out in the house and has no one to talk to. Shalin locks horns with Archana, Priyanka, and Archana, and feels that the trio is intentionally provoking him. He then requests Shiv to nominate him because he feels he cannot tolerate them anymore. Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 16: Emotional Shalin Bhanot asks Shiv Thakare to nominate him
Shalin Bhanot locks horns with Archana Gautam, Tina Dutta, Priyanka Chahar
Jan 24, 2023 08:29 IST

Priyanka Chopra is the selfie queen!

Priyanka Chopra left the internet stunned with her gorgeous no-filter selfies. In the post shared by PeeCee, the actress was seen taking some of her best pictures in the golden hour while flaunting perfectly done hair. Check out the pictures here.

Jan 24, 2023 08:24 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend Subhash Ghai's birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen making their way to the Taal director’s birthday bash. Jaya Bachchan was also spotted.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend Subhash Ghai's birthday bash
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Subhash Ghai’s party. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Jan 24, 2023 08:20 IST

Salman Khan attends Subhash Ghai's birthday bash

Salman Khan was seen attending Subhash Ghai’s birthday party in Mumbai on Monday. The actor joined him to cut the cake and even fed him a piece.

Salman Khan attends Subhash Ghai's birthday bash
Salman Khan feeds cake to Subhash Ghai’s birthday. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Jan 24, 2023 08:12 IST

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash and Second Hand, died on Monday. The 33-year-actor reportedly died by suicide. Read more about it here.

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide
Sudheer Varma passed away on Monday.
Jan 24, 2023 08:11 IST

Will RRR bag an Oscar nomination?

All eyes are on RRR as The Academy prepares to announce the Oscars 2023 nominations. Fans are hoping RRR gets recognised in several categories, especially Best Picture.

Will RRR bag an Oscar nomination?
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR.
Jan 24, 2023 08:10 IST

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have a fairytale wedding! The couple’s wedding pictures reveal the couple chose to have a simple outdoor wedding.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on Monday.

the team — including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR — will head to the US at attend the ceremony.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty won the internet with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple had an outdoor wedding with Athiya ditching the traditional red for a pastel lehenga and Rahul twinning with her. The cricketer and the actress not only dropped mesmerising pictures from the ceremony but also made their first appearance as a married couple a few hours after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, director Subhash Ghai hosted his birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday night. The filmmaker, best known for his works such as Pardes and Taal, hosted the party at his residence with several stars including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attending it. The pictures from outside the party are surfacing online.

Pathaan is coming! Only one day is left for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback to release. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s first out-and-out action film. The trailer and teasers have promised an edge-of-the-seat experience for fans. The tickets are selling like hot cakes, with several first day first show screenings going housefull in several cities.

