Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Breaks BO Records; Salman Khan Arrives For Pathaan Screening

Meanwhile, YRF held a special screening for Pathaan last night which was attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan among others.

On the other hand, Suneil Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul recently, shared a couple of unseen photos from their wedding. The celebrity couple tied the knot on January 23 after dating for a couple of years.

The Padma Awards were also announced and RRR music composer MM Keeravani has been honoured with the Padma Shri along with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and other artists.

