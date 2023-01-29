Entertainment News LIVE Updates: In an unfortunate turn of events, Rakhi Sawant’s mother passed away on Monday evening after reportedly battling cancer and brain tumour. The actress and Bigg Boss fame broke down in front of the media following her mother’s demise. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, she was heard saying, “My mother has left me.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan overtook KFG 2 and Baahubali 2 to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just four days. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddhart Anand directorial is breaking records at the box office.