Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 10:07 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: In an unfortunate turn of events, Rakhi Sawant’s mother passed away on Monday evening after reportedly battling cancer and brain tumour. The actress and Bigg Boss fame broke down in front of the media following her mother’s demise. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, she was heard saying, “My mother has left me.”
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan overtook KFG 2 and Baahubali 2 to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just four days. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddhart Anand directorial is breaking records at the box office. The Read More
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently happened to visit a friend in Mumbai and the pictures have gone viral from the meet-up.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created a storm at the box office, making it a perfect comeback for the King of Bollywood. Amid this, one netizen quoted Neha Dhupia’s ols quote and wrote, “Almost 2 decade back @NehaDhupia had given a statement ‘only sex or #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 sells ‘ and that stays true even today! #Pathaan #Pathaan100crWorldwide #PathaanRoars.” Neha Dhupia replied, “20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an “actor’s career” but a “King’s reign”! #KingKhan @iamsrk 🙌”
20 years on, my statement rings true.This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk 🙌 https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023
Jackson Wang received a thunderous welcome at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in the country for the first time for his Lollapalooza performance. After his arrival, he tweeted, “Thank u for being there today #India plz get home safe It means a lot to me to see u all. After wanting to come here for a decade. I’m so grateful finally I’m here I hope i see u tmr.”
Thank u for being there today #Indiaplz get home safeIt means a lot to me to see u all.After wanting to come here for a decade.I’m so grateful finally I’m hereI hope i see u tmr
— Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 28, 2023
GOT7 fame Jackson Wang finally arrived in India ahead of his Lollapalooza performance on Sunday evening. This marks the singer’s first visit to this country.
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra. The two actresses were clicked at Zoya Akhtar’s house last night. Zoya is one of the writers of the film. Watch the video, here.
After Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s death, the actress broke down in front of the paparazzi and was seen crying inconsolably. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, she can also be heard taking Salman Khan’s name and crying. Watch it, here.
On the other hand, amid Pathaan’s success, Kangana Ranaut has been taking constant digs at the film. She said that Pathaan “shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light.”
Jackson Wang has arrived in India after a long way for his Lollapalooza performance. The music festival marks the GOT7 fame’s first visit to the country. Videos shared by the paparazzi see him land in Mumbai early in the morning. The singer will be performing on the second and the final day of Lollapalooza India.
