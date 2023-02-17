Entertainment News LIVE Updates: MC Stan Beats SRK, Joins BTS With Insta Live; Shehzada, Ant-Man 3 and The Night Manager Release Today

Live now
Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 08:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ever since MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, he has been setting new records. Now, the rapper has surpassed even Shah Rukh Khan with his popularity on social media. On Thursday night, Stan held a live session on Instagram and over 541K people watched it. With this, the rapper has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam.
Meanwhile, it is a big day for Kartik Aaryan fans as his much-awaited movie Shehzada is finally in theatres. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead and is a Read More
Shalin Bhanot has reacted to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s decision of marrying again. Bhanot mentioned that he is very happy for Dalljiet and added that ‘some adjustments need to be made’. Read more here.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were snapped returning from their wedding celebrations on Thursday night. They were also accompanied by their son Agastya Pandya. The three were welcomed by a sea of paparazzi and fans at the airport. Read more here.
Kartik Aaryan was also snapped with his parents at the Shehzada screening on Friday night. The actor posed for the paps along with his parents and was all smiles. Watch:
Shahid Kapoor was snapped with his wife Mira Rajput on Thursday night as they arrived for the Shehzada screening. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand as they also posed for the paparazzi. Watch:
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s police custody has been extended to February 20. Addressing the media on Thursday night, Rakhi shared the same and thanked her lawyers for all the help. Read more here.
Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a form of dementia, his family revealed. In a statement to the press, the family said that Bruce is facing challenges with communication among other symptoms. Read more here.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala’s web series The Night Manager has also been released. It is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
While the differences between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are no secret, the former has now expressed his desire to reunite with his ‘Mama’. In a recent interview, Krushna shared, “blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.”
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is finally in theatres today. On Friday, fans can also buy a ticket of Shehzada and get another ticket free. Read more here.
