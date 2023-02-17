Entertainment News LIVE Updates: MC Stan Beats SRK, Joins BTS With Insta Live; Shehzada, Ant-Man 3 and The Night Manager Release Today

Read more

remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. On Friday, fans can also buy a ticket of Shehzada and get another ticket free. Besides Shehzada, Ant-Man 3 is also releasing in theatres today. Not just this, but Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala’s web series The Night Manager is now also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar now.

While the differences between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are no secret, the former has now expressed his desire to reunite with his ‘Mama’. In a recent interview, Krushna talked about Govinda and said, “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.”

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s police custody has been extended to February 20. Addressing the media on Thursday night, Rakhi thanked her lawyers for all the help and shared, “Rakhi Sawant koi nahi hai ek peedit mahila aur ek peedit mahila ko nyay mila hai. Pehli baar itehaas mein hua hai ki shaadi-suhagarat ke jagah suhagrat fir suhagrat hui hai. Mera matlab ye hai ki pehle police custody milti hai fir judicial custody milti hai. Yaha toh aisa hua hai ki pahle judicial custody bhi mili aur ab police custody bhi mil gayi. Mein inn bhaiyo ko shurkiyada karti hoon.”

In some other news, Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a form of dementia, his family revealed. In a statement to the press, the family said that Bruce is facing challenges with communication among other symptoms. Although it is ‘painful’, the family said that they are relieved to have gotten a clear diagnosis.

Catch all other entertainment updates here.

Read all the Latest Movies News here