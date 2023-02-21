Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sonu Nigam Files FIR; RRR Shines at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Neena Gupta Washed Dishes in Spaghetti Top

Read more

Rekha were seen posing together with their awards. Kantara star Rishab Shetty, the winner of the Most Promising Actor Award, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, it looks like exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are friends once again. Days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they have now started following each other on Instagram. While Kartik and Sara had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup, they are once again following one another now. In fact, the two also liked each other’s recent Instagram posts.

In other news, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada recorded a box office collection quite unlike that of the general expectations of the makers. The film, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recorded Rs 6 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday. The film so far has collected Rs 20.20 crore in India.

