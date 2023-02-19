Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taraka Ratna's Funeral Reportedly On Monday; Tamil Comedian Mayilsamy Dies At 57

Read more

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sunday morning began on a heartbreaking note as the news of Taraka Ratna’s death made the headlines. The actor-turned-politician, who was also Jr NTR’s cousin, was hospitalised last month after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally. Several Telugu stars including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences. On the other hand, the Tamil film industry mourns the demise of actor Mayilsamy. He died at the age of 57 and Kamal Haasan along with several others paid tribute.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s opinions on religion in a recent interview became the talk of the town. The RRR director’s controversial thoughts on religion in a New Yorker interview did not go down well with a section on social media. However, Kangana Ranaut came forward to show her support for the ace filmmaker. She tweeted, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words… we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of the highest order. We are blessed to have him.”

Also rocking social media with her latest post is Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram, the Pushpa 2 star shared a couple of happy pictures and brightened our timeline with her contagious smile. In the pictures, Rashmika was seen wearing a crop top with a pair of jeans and posing with the sea doubling up as a background. The picture has us craving a vacation.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent Mahashivratri in Nanital. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the gorgeous location. Samantha has been in the news for her battle with the autoimmune condition called Myositis. She has been recovering from the disease. She recently also resumed work, kicking off shooting on her upcoming series Citadel India with Raj & DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan.

