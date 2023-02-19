Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taraka Ratna's Funeral Reportedly On Monday; Tamil Comedian Mayilsamy Dies At 57

Live now
Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 09:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sunday morning began on a heartbreaking note as the news of Taraka Ratna’s death made the headlines. The actor-turned-politician, who was also Jr NTR’s cousin, was hospitalised last month after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally. Several Telugu stars including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences. On the other hand, the Tamil film industry mourns the demise of actor Mayilsamy. He died at the age of 57 and Kamal Haasan along with several others paid tribute. . Read More
Tamil actor Mayilsamy, best known for his comic roles, passed away on Sunday morning. Several stars including Sarath Kumar remembered him.
Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy.
Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry (1)#RipMayilsamy pic.twitter.com/Uvl6aGsrbm
— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) February 19, 2023
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of how she kick-started her Sunday morning.
Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night. As per reports, the funeral could take place on Monday.
#NandamuriTarakaratna #OmShanti
Final Rites will be performed tomorrow at Maha Prasthanam. pic.twitter.com/iPQMItWAns
— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) February 19, 2023
Looks like Rashmika Mandanna has taken a quick break from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life and has jetted off for a vacation. The actress shared a bundle of pictures from her holiday, being her goofy self. See the pics here.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she spent the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri in Nainital.
Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with her daughter Malti Marie and hubby Nick Jonas in Las Vegas. She shared adorable pics and videos from their time in Las Vegas. See it here.
Taraka Ratna no more: Jr NTR’s cousin, actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night at the age of 39. Several Telugu stars offered their condolences. Read more here.
Mahesh Babu joined the Telugu film industry to pay tribute to Taraka Ratna.
Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023
Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun paid his tribute to Taraka Ratna.
Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and offered his condolences to Taraka Ratna’s family following the news of his death.
Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023
Actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday. The 39-year-old was undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru. Read more here.
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s opinions on religion in a recent interview became the talk of the town. The RRR director’s controversial thoughts on religion in a New Yorker interview did not go down well with a section on social media. However, Kangana Ranaut came forward to show her support for the ace filmmaker. She tweeted, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words… we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of the highest order. We are blessed to have him.”
Also rocking social media with her latest post is Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram, the Pushpa 2 star shared a couple of happy pictures and brightened our timeline with her contagious smile. In the pictures, Rashmika was seen wearing a crop top with a pair of jeans and posing with the sea doubling up as a background. The picture has us craving a vacation.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent Mahashivratri in Nanital. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the gorgeous location. Samantha has been in the news for her battle with the autoimmune condition called Myositis. She has been recovering from the disease. She recently also resumed work, kicking off shooting on her upcoming series Citadel India with Raj & DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan.
