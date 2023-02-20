Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taraka Ratna Funeral Today; BAFTA 2023 Winners Out; Nysa, Bhumi Set Temperatures Soaring

Live now
Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 09:06 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Monday starts off on a mourning note as the Telugu film industry and fans will gather to pay their last respects to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. The actor-turned-politician, who is also RRR star Jr NTR’s cousin, died on Saturday night days after he suffered a heart attack during a rally. The funeral is reportedly taking place on Monday evening. On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought from Bengaluru to his Hyderabad home, where Jr NTR along with several political leaders and a few stars paid their respects. . Read More
In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Tillotama Shome, who plays Lipika Saikia Rao, a version of Angela Burr originally played by actor Olivia Colman in the original, confessed she ‘freaked out’ when the role was offered to her. Find out why here.
Hansika Motwani has been making the headlines ever since her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya which was followed by the release of her documentary Love Shadi Drama. It was a second marriage for Sohael and also a second chance at love for Hansika, who previously dated Tamil actor STR Simbu. Read more, here.
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year older and her birthday bash was attended by several popular faces of tinsel town. Read more, here.
In an exclusive interaction with News18, the screenplay writer of Pathaan Shridhar Raghavan revealed Shah Rukh Khan has written a 1700-page document which was a study and analysis of action and it helped in the making of Pathaan. Read the exclusive chat here.
Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas for the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Las Vegas. Nick penned a sweet love note and shared a bunch of pictures with her following the concert.
Samiksha Pednekar’s birthday party was a starry affair with several stars including Nysa Devgn and Orry attending the bash.
We want to know how we could be friends with Abdu Rozik! The Bigg Boss 16 contestant booked a whole theatre so he and his friends could watch Pathaan together. He was also seen dancing to the title track in the theatre.
Bhumi Pednekar rocked a beige outfit at her sister Samiksha’s birthday party. Meanwhile, Samiksha looked drop dead gorgeous in a black ensemble.
Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare was seen making his way home in an auto. Shiv not only posed for the cameras but also obliged to pictures with fans.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted attending a party in Mumbai. The soon-to-debut director opted for a stylish look!
Days after a video of Deepika Padukone travelling economy class went viral, the actress was spotted making her way back home. She was photographed at the Mumbai airport, interacting with the paparazzi.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t keep their hands off each other in new pictures from their reception. See them here.
The 76th British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA 2023 were announced last evening and it saw the German film All Quiet on the Western Front dominate the event. The Edward Bergerdirectorial walked home with seven awards including the best director award, adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound, and best film not in English. See the complete BAFTA 2023 Winners list here.
In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, the Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet. As reported by Hindustan Times, the chargesheet filed on February 16 sheds details about the actress’ last few hours before her death. Read more here.
As per reports, the last rites and funeral of Taraka Ratna will take place on Monday evening. The actor-turned-politician died on Saturday night.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Monday starts off on a mourning note as the Telugu film industry and fans will gather to pay their last respects to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. The actor-turned-politician, who is also RRR star Jr NTR’s cousin, died on Saturday night days after he suffered a heart attack during a rally. The funeral is reportedly taking place on Monday evening. On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought from Bengaluru to his Hyderabad home, where Jr NTR along with several political leaders and a few stars paid their respects.
Meanwhile, a new turn in Tunisha Sharma’s death case has surfaced. As per recent reports, Waliv Police in Mumbai filed a 524 chargesheet on February 16 claiming shocking details about the late actress’s final moments before she took her life on December 24. In the chargesheet, police claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan had a 10-minute-long conversation following which Tunisha took her life. The charge sheet also claimed that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chats, pointing out that he might be responsible for Tunisha’s death.
In other news, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn and Orry attended Bhumi Pednekar’s sister’s birthday bash on Sunday night. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures continue to take the internet by surprise. On Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra surprised fans by releasing a number of never-before-seen pictures from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. In the pictures, Kiara and Sid couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Sidharth was also seen planting a kiss on Kiara’s head.
On the international front, the 76th British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA Awards 2023 took place in London and it was a starry night. Keeping the tradition going, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen attending the awards ceremony. As for the winners, the German film All Quiet on the Western Front was the star of the night, winning the Best Picture and Best Director.
Stay tuned to News18.com for all the news on Bollywood, Hollywood and more.
Read all the Latest Movies News here