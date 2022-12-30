CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News Live Updates: Cops Quiz Sheezan Khan on Tunisha's Death, Fans Celebrate BTS V's Birthday Worldwide

Entertainment News Live Updates 30 December: From BTS member V's birthday to celebrity new year getaways and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, here are all the showbiz news stories of today.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News Live Updates 30 December: The year is ending on a bittersweet note for tinsel town. On one hand, while we mourn the loss of a young life like Tunisha Sharma, we also have Bollywood celebs who are taking their much-needed time off after wrapping up a successful year. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani have already left for their New Read More

Dec 30, 2022 10:09 IST

Entertainment News Live Updates: BTS ARMYs Leave No Stone Unturned to Celebrate V's Birthday

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s global fanbase has gone to extreme lengths to celebrate the singer’s birthday today, December 30. From decorating cafes, and bus stops to underground city subway, several projects have been launched to mark the special occasion. The Christmas Tree-hitmaker is celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday and it has already been trending on social media as ‘Happy V Day.’

Click to read: Largest Global Cafe Event, Charity Drives and More, BTS ARMYs Leave No Stone Unturned to Celebrate V’s Birthday

Dec 30, 2022 09:46 IST

Entertainment News Live Updates: Salman, SRK attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, December 29. A post-engagement bash was thrown at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which saw a lot of noted Bollywood celebrities in attendance. From superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor – a lot of Bollywood celebs attended the do.

Entertainment News Live Updates: Salman, SRK attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement
Salman Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party.
Dec 30, 2022 09:25 IST

Entertainment News Live Updates: After Sheezan Khan's Arrest, Abhishek Nigam to Play Alibaba?

Tunisha’s mother accused her co-star and former beau Sheezan Khan of abutment of suicide. The actor is now in police custody. Amid this, reports come in that Sheezan will be replaced from the show Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul where he played the titular character. According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, the actor will be replaced by Tunisha’s Hero Gayab Mode On co-star Abhishek Nigam. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet.

Dec 30, 2022 09:20 IST

Entertainment News Live Updates: Cops quiz Sheezan Khan to know what unfolded on TV show set

Police on Thursday said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week, while her relatives demanded that her death be probed from the “murder angle”. A police official said that Khan, 27, had allegedly deleted his WhatsApp chats with an unidentified woman following Sharma’s suicide and attempts to retrieve these records were on.

Read more

Year getaways. The year is also ending on a celebratory note with the happy news of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. It is also a happy day for BTS fans worldwide, as December 30 is the birthday of member V aka Kim Taehyung.

While it is a time for rest and recuperation and celebration for many, we can’t but bid adieu to 2022 with a heavy heart for the losses we have endured this year. Young actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24; she was found hanging in the makeup room of her TV show’s set.

