  Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her Valentine's Day Date; Hardik Pandya, Natasha To Remarry Today?

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her Valentine's Day Date; Hardik Pandya, Natasha To Remarry Today?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Valentine's Day takes over Bollywood, with Rashmika Mandanna 'revealing' her date. Hardik Pandya and Natasa are rumoured to remarry on the special day.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 08:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Valentine's Day, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hardik Pandya, Natasa,
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna soaks in Valentine's Day vibes, Hardik Pandya and Natasa getting married?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: It is Valentine’s Day and our timeline is filled with Bollywood stars revealing their dates for the day. However, we doubt anyone could be as adorable as Rashmika Mandanna’s date. Rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika revealed she spent Valentine’s Day eve with her pooch Aura. Fans are hoping that she would make her rumoured relationship with Vijay official on V-Day.

Still on the subject on Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films is dropping a four-part series titled The Romantics that will focus on the legacy of the production house, Yash Chopra and Read More

Feb 14, 2023 08:48 IST

MC Stan on trolls calling him 'underserving winner' of Bigg Boss 16

MC Stan, who has been very popular among the youth, won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy and prize money of Rs 31.80 Lakh. However, trolls called his win ‘underserving’. Here’s how he reacted.

Feb 14, 2023 08:43 IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli fly out of Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Feb 14, 2023 08:42 IST

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan reacts to 'underserving winner' tag

MC Stan has finally broken his silence on being called the “undeserving winner” of Bigg Boss 16. “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama.” Read the full story, here.

Feb 14, 2023 08:34 IST

Farah Khan hosts Bigg Boss 16 party for Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and more

On Monday night, Farah Khan turned host for her brother Sajid Khan and his friends in Bigg Boss 16. The paparazzi spotted Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were among the many stars spotted there.

Feb 14, 2023 08:29 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu

Pictures have surfaced online showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu offering her prayers at the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu. The actress is undergoing treatment for Myositis.

Feb 14, 2023 08:24 IST

Guru Dutt's sister Lalita Lajmi passes away

Guru Dutt’s sister Lalita Lajmi passed away on Monday, February 13. She was a renowned artist, who was also seen in a cameo role in Taare Zameen Par. Read more here.

Feb 14, 2023 08:22 IST

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's Valentine's Day date

Rashmika Mandanna wishes fans a happy Valentine’s Day with the help of her dog Aura. The actress is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda.

Aditya Chopra. Releasing on Netflix in the afternoon, the series will feature never-before-seen memories from iconic romantic films released under the YRF banner, interviews by several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s last on-camera appearance, and much more.

A Valentine’s Day wedding is also making the headlines. If reports are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are getting married again on V-Day. Reports claim that they are tying the knot in Udaipur. While the couple is yet to address these claims, they were spotted at the airport leaving Mumbai on Monday with their family.

Meanwhile, pictures have surfaced online showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu visiting a temple amid her Myositis recovery. The actress recently visited the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu and offered her prayers. She was joined by her friends and her team.

On Monday, fans of Bigg Boss 16 expressed their shock and disappointment at MC Stan taking home the trophy. Several social media trolls called him an ‘undeserving’ winner. Reacting to the backlash over his win, Stan told The Indian Express, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win.”

