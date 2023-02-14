Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Her Valentine's Day Date; Hardik Pandya, Natasha To Remarry Today?

Read more

Aditya Chopra. Releasing on Netflix in the afternoon, the series will feature never-before-seen memories from iconic romantic films released under the YRF banner, interviews by several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s last on-camera appearance, and much more.

A Valentine’s Day wedding is also making the headlines. If reports are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are getting married again on V-Day. Reports claim that they are tying the knot in Udaipur. While the couple is yet to address these claims, they were spotted at the airport leaving Mumbai on Monday with their family.

Meanwhile, pictures have surfaced online showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu visiting a temple amid her Myositis recovery. The actress recently visited the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu and offered her prayers. She was joined by her friends and her team.

On Monday, fans of Bigg Boss 16 expressed their shock and disappointment at MC Stan taking home the trophy. Several social media trolls called him an ‘undeserving’ winner. Reacting to the backlash over his win, Stan told The Indian Express, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win.”

