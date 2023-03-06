CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Severely Injured, Project K Shoot Cancelled; Janhvi Reacts to Sridevi's Death

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Severely Injured, Project K Shoot Cancelled; Janhvi Reacts to Sridevi's Death

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Sridevi's death and how she coped after that. Khushbu Sundar reveals she was sexually abused by her father when she was a kid.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 10:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi
Amitabh Bachchan gets injured; Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi's death.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she was ‘damaged’ after the death of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, so much so that she felt she “deserved this horrible thing.” She also talked about how she turned to work as a distraction. Sridevi passed away right before Janhvi’s debut.

In shocking news, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed that she has been sexually abused by her father. Talking to Barkha Dutta, she shared that she was abused at the age of 8. The actress opened up about her father's abusive behaviour and said she had the courage to speak against it when she was 15.

Key Events
Mar 06, 2023 10:05 IST

Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on Project K set

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday informed his fans that he got injured on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad. The actor is currently at his bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai. The shoot has been cancelled.

Mar 06, 2023 09:44 IST

Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Birthday Post For Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan wished his Bawal co-star Janhvi Kapoor her birthday with the most hilarious video. Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. ❤️Ajju”

Mar 06, 2023 09:35 IST

Mahesh Babu poses with wife at Sania Mirza's bash

South superstar Mahesh Babu posed with wife Namrata Shirodkar as they arrived together twinning in black for Sania Mirza’s retirement dinner.

Mar 06, 2023 09:26 IST

Naina Bhan Reveals Her Parents' Reaction to Her Bold Scenes in Class, Decodes Her 'Indian Mean Girl' Character | Exclusive

Actress Naina Bhan, who made her debut with the Netflix series Class, opened up about her role, her intimate scenes in the show and how her family reacted to it. Read the exclusive conversation, here.

Naina Bhan Reveals Her Parents' Reaction to Her Bold Scenes in Class, Decodes Her 'Indian Mean Girl' Character | Exclusive
Naina Bhan can currently be seen in the Netflix series Class.
Mar 06, 2023 09:13 IST

Kushboo Sundar's shocking revelation about her 'abusive' dad

Tamil actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar has revealed that her father sexually and physically abused her at the age of eight and she was afraid that her mother would not believe her. Read the full story, here.

Kushboo Sundar's shocking revelation about her 'abusive' dad
Kushboo Sundar spoke about her abusive father. (Photo: Kushboo/Instagram)
Mar 06, 2023 09:09 IST

Kiara Advani 'Humbled' to Perform Live at Women’s Premier League Opening Ceremony

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently performed at the WPL’s opening ceremony and took to social media to pen a note of gratitude, along with glimpses from her performance.

Mar 06, 2023 08:58 IST

Khushi Kapoor Walks Down Memory Lane on Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, her sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from their childhood days. Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor Walks Down Memory Lane on Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday
Khushi’s post for Janhvi on her birthday
Mar 06, 2023 08:43 IST

Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Pens Emotional Note After His Jail Release, Says 'Sach Ki Jeet...'

TV actor Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in co-star and ex-girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail. Read more, here.

Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Pens Emotional Note After His Jail Release, Says 'Sach Ki Jeet...'
Falaq Naaz is emotional as her brother Sheezan Khan has been released from jail after three months.
Mar 06, 2023 08:42 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi's Death, Says 'I Deserve This'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor got candid about coping with the loss of her mother and legendary actress Sridevi, seeking validation from the audience, and dealing with hurtful comments about her privilege. Read more, here.

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi's Death, Says 'I Deserve This'
Sridevi was found dead of an accidental drowning in her hotel room in Dubai in 2018.
Mar 06, 2023 08:41 IST

Blackpink: Jisoo's Debut Solo Album's Release Date Out With An Intriguing Poster, Details Inside

Good news for BLACKPINK fans as band member Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut. Read more, here.

Blackpink: Jisoo's Debut Solo Album's Release Date Out With An Intriguing Poster, Details Inside
Blackpink member Jisoo will be making her solo debut soon
Mar 06, 2023 08:37 IST

Sania Mirza 'Chills' With Best Friend Farah Khan After Farewell Match; Samantha 'Thanks' Tennis Legend

Farah Khan shared a photo with legendary tennis player Sania Mirza where they can be seen lying down on a bed in a relaxed manner and holding each other’s hands. Read more, here.

Sania Mirza 'Chills' With Best Friend Farah Khan After Farewell Match; Samantha 'Thanks' Tennis Legend
Farah Khan’s adorable photo with Sania Mirza
Mar 06, 2023 08:35 IST

Kiara Advani Spills Beans on Doing Romantic Film With Sidharth Malhotra | Exclusive

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kiara Advani opens up on life post her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra and how it’s made her appreciate her mom more than ever. Read the conversation, here.

Kiara Advani Spills Beans on Doing Romantic Film With Sidharth Malhotra | Exclusive
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February this year.
Mar 06, 2023 08:29 IST

Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reacts to Ramayana, Dhoom 4 Casting Rumours | Exclusive

In this exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor clears the air around his rumoured casting as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Read the conversation, here.

Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reacts to Ramayana, Dhoom 4 Casting Rumours | Exclusive
Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Read more

speak against it when she was 15.

Good news for BLACKPINK fans as band member Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut.

Meanwhile, ace tennis player Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to the game in Hyderabad, where her tennis career started. She played her final game at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, following which she bid a teary-eyed farewell to the game. After her game, she was again seen spending a relaxing time with her close friend Farah Khan. Her felicitation event was also attended by Mahesh Babu and his wife among others.

Stay tuned for more updates.

