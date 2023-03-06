Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Severely Injured, Project K Shoot Cancelled; Janhvi Reacts to Sridevi's Death

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she was ‘damaged’ after the death of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, so much so that she felt she “deserved this horrible thing.” She also talked about how she turned to work as a distraction. Sridevi passed away right before Janhvi’s debut.

In shocking news, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed that she has been sexually abused by her father. Talking to Barkha Dutta, she shared that she was abused at the age of 8. The actress opened up about her father's abusive behaviour and said she had the courage to