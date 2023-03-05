CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Deepika Leaves for Oscars; Dilip Joshi On Bomb Threat Call Reports; Pathaan Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone will present at the Oscars. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi reacts to the reports of his life being under threat.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 09:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Take a look at the biggest news makers of the day

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a distant female relative when he was in the seventh standard. The actor opened up about the incident in his recently released autobiographical novel, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi reacted to the reports of his life being under threat. He made headlines when it was claimed that someone called the police saying that his house was surrounded by 25 men. The news about the call came just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan Read More

Mar 05, 2023 09:21 IST

Piyush Mishra Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted by Female Relative in Class 7

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a distant female relative when he was in the seventh standard. The actor opened up about the incident in his recently released autobiographical novel, Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. Read more, here.

Mar 05, 2023 09:20 IST

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Kisses Her Mom Reena Dutta on the Forehead in This Adorable Pic

Ira Khan is seen kissing her mom Reena Dutta’s forehead, while Aamir Khan’s ex-wife is all smiles for the camera. Read more, here.

Mar 05, 2023 08:36 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Mobbed By Fans

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. During one of the promotional events of the film, the actor was mobbed by fans who wanted to click selfies. Watch:

Mar 05, 2023 08:35 IST

Oscars 2023: Deepika Stuns in Leather Jacket as Pathaan Actress Leaves for Academy Awards

Deepika Padukone was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night as she left for the Oscars. The Pathaan actress is one of the presenters this year. Read more, here.

Mar 05, 2023 08:33 IST

Nawazuddin to Do THIS to Regain His Rights, Reputation Amid His Feud With His Wife, Brother

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights. Read more, here.

Mar 05, 2023 08:32 IST

TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi Reacts to Reports on His Life Threat

Dilip Joshi made headlines when it was reported that someone called the police saying that his house was surrounded by 25 men. The actor has now reacted to this. Read more, here.

and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat.

There is no stopping Pathaan at the box office! The Siddharth Anand film, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback at the theatres after almost four years has now surpassed the collections of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion with Rs 510.99 crore to become the highest-earning Hindi film.

Deepika Padukone made all Indians proud when she announced that she is among one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards this year. Last night, the Pathaan actress was seen leaving for the Oscars. Deepika flashed her million-dollar smile at the shutterbugs before entering the airport.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s row with his wife Aaliya has blown up in the last couple of weeks. Both of them have levelled several allegations against each other, with Nawaz’s brother Shamas also speaking up against the actor. Now, reports state that Nawaz is gearing up to rescue his reputation. According to reports, the actor has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights.

Stay tuned for more updates.

