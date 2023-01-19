Entire World Wants To See Shah Rukh Khan: John Abraham On His Pathaan Co-star

Pathaan has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's major comeback after a four-year hiatus. Pathaan is scheduled for a January 25 release and the anticipation for the movie is at an all-time high. While the cast has not yet given interviews to media organisations, they have responded to pre-set questions in videos shared on Yash Raj Films' social media. Less than a week before Pathaan's release, YRF's shared a series of promotional videos featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham on their Twitter account.

In one of these videos, titled ‘In conversation with John Abraham,’ the actor is heard discussing his role in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen, and many other aspects. Taking into account the excitement and expectation around Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan, John said, “I don't think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on the screen including myself. And I think he more than delivered the goods. He's fantastic in this film."

John also goes on to answer questions about Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, Yash Raj Films and much more in the video.

What made @TheJohnAbraham play a cold-blooded, menacing, evil force of nature Jim - #Pathaan’s villain? Watch John spill his guts out about #Pathaan… Here’s an on-screen clash that’s too thrilling to resist! pic.twitter.com/J1kWBerDS1— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 19, 2023

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about John Abraham, he said, “I think he is so proficient in action. He really helped me look nice, you know, in body language. It was very kind of him. I think when you are doing a film with a co-star like John, there is a lot to learn from him.”

King Khan’s 32-year-old dream comes true as he turns an action hero in Pathaan! Watch all the revelations of @iamsrk as he gears up for the release of his first out and out action film #PathaanYou can’t miss this one! pic.twitter.com/QzRvEZZt3T— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 18, 2023

He also went on to add, “I hope when Pathaan comes out, one of the most liked characters, genuinely is John's. I really wish it because it takes a lot of guts to do what he has done as an actor and as a star."

Pathaan, the first major Bollywood release of 2023, is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Following the release of Pathaan, John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in Tehran. John Abraham plays DCP Dev Malkani in the Arun Gopala directorial.

