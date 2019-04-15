Entrepreneur Sunil Kumar Provides Motivational Content in a Light-Hearted Manner on Telegram App

In this stressful world, entrepreneur Sunil Kumar believes in motivating the audience along with a pinch of entertainment. He started a channel on the app Telegram, which gradually received a great response. Sunil claims it is the number one channel on the app currently.He aims to provide light-hearted fun and motivation through his channel, SS Motivation by Sunil Kumar. His channel got an overwhelming response in a short time, with 2 lakh subscribers and 3 lakh viewers daily, Sunil claims.Gradually, SS Motivation has become the number 1 channel on Telegram and Sunil's team is continuously striving to provide the best and quality content to all its viewers and subscribers.Not only this, but Sunil also wants to make feature films and short films to deliver only positive and inspiring content so he can connect to the mass audience through theaters. He shares that he would love to cast actors like Nawazzudin Siddiqui, who have struggled in Bollywood to make a name for themselves.Sunil, who is passionate about writing inspirational shayari and poetry, was inspired by Bollywood when he was a kid. He is well versed in English, Hindi and Urdu. Sunil says that he is a big time Bollywood fan and loves watching inspirational films. Some of his favourite flicks are Lakshya, 3 Idiots, Chak De! India, Manjhi The Mountain Man, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more.