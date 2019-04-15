English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entrepreneur Sunil Kumar Provides Motivational Content in a Light-Hearted Manner on Telegram App
Sunil Kumar claims to have reached a wide audience with his motivational content that he dispenses on his channel on the instant messaging app Telegram.
Sunil Kumar claims to have reached a wide audience with his motivational content that he dispenses on his channel on the instant messaging app Telegram.
Loading...
In this stressful world, entrepreneur Sunil Kumar believes in motivating the audience along with a pinch of entertainment. He started a channel on the app Telegram, which gradually received a great response. Sunil claims it is the number one channel on the app currently.
He aims to provide light-hearted fun and motivation through his channel, SS Motivation by Sunil Kumar. His channel got an overwhelming response in a short time, with 2 lakh subscribers and 3 lakh viewers daily, Sunil claims.
Gradually, SS Motivation has become the number 1 channel on Telegram and Sunil's team is continuously striving to provide the best and quality content to all its viewers and subscribers.
Not only this, but Sunil also wants to make feature films and short films to deliver only positive and inspiring content so he can connect to the mass audience through theaters. He shares that he would love to cast actors like Nawazzudin Siddiqui, who have struggled in Bollywood to make a name for themselves.
Sunil, who is passionate about writing inspirational shayari and poetry, was inspired by Bollywood when he was a kid. He is well versed in English, Hindi and Urdu. Sunil says that he is a big time Bollywood fan and loves watching inspirational films. Some of his favourite flicks are Lakshya, 3 Idiots, Chak De! India, Manjhi The Mountain Man, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more.
He aims to provide light-hearted fun and motivation through his channel, SS Motivation by Sunil Kumar. His channel got an overwhelming response in a short time, with 2 lakh subscribers and 3 lakh viewers daily, Sunil claims.
Gradually, SS Motivation has become the number 1 channel on Telegram and Sunil's team is continuously striving to provide the best and quality content to all its viewers and subscribers.
Not only this, but Sunil also wants to make feature films and short films to deliver only positive and inspiring content so he can connect to the mass audience through theaters. He shares that he would love to cast actors like Nawazzudin Siddiqui, who have struggled in Bollywood to make a name for themselves.
Sunil, who is passionate about writing inspirational shayari and poetry, was inspired by Bollywood when he was a kid. He is well versed in English, Hindi and Urdu. Sunil says that he is a big time Bollywood fan and loves watching inspirational films. Some of his favourite flicks are Lakshya, 3 Idiots, Chak De! India, Manjhi The Mountain Man, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 10 Times Hermoine Granger Cast a Spell with Her Style
- Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
- General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero MotoCorp
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results