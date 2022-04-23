‘Epitome of My Woman’: Eijaz Khan Wishes Pavvitra Punia On Her Birthday

TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Pavvitra Punia has turned a year older today. After impressing fans with her acting prowess, Punia entered the Bigg Boss house, in the 14th season. Fans fell in love with the real and raw side of her. As birthday celebrations are all set to commence, her beau Eijaz Khan penned a beautiful note for her on Instagram. Eijaz and Punia met inside the Bigg Boss house, and love blossomed. Being on the show, the two never openly admitted their feelings for each other. It was only until the two were out of the show, they made appearances as a couple.

Sharing a few pictures of Punia, wherein she is seen posing for the lenses and striking hilarious poses, Eijaz called himself a lucky man as he got the honour and privilege to know the real her. The actor said that Punia is like a “one person army” who stands against the whole world if needed, and she is “one that can love and nourish the whole world.” He further added that at times Punia also scares him with his anger but she’s also the one that loves him just as hard.

“A diamond can't be soft, can it. That one, that is as good at 'home science' as she is at carrying off an Alexander McQueen,” he wrote. The actor also mentioned that despite toiling with backbreaking labour at home, Punia looks ravishing as a bloody international model while at it.

Calling her “crazy stupid special one”, Eijaz highlighted that Punia can put her perfect nose in a choolah, and can feed his whole family and more. “That one that has tried to be and give me everything that I deserve. That epitome of my WOMAN,” he added. Thanking Punia for making him a man from a boy, Eijaz concluded the post by wishing her a happy birthday.

