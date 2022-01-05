Erica Fernandes and Her Mother Test Positive for Covid-19 with Severe Symptoms, Parth Samthaan Says 'Take Care'

Erica Fernandes and her mother have tested positive for Covid-19, the actor confirmed. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star took to Instagram and issued a lengthy statement detailing her symptoms and advised fans against depending on home Covid-19 tests.

“Requesting Your Kind Attention," she began her note. “When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all," she added.

She revealed she first developed a sore throat and cough on January 2. However, the home Covid tests were negative. “On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my mom’s test on coviself also showed negative but I didn’t feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that I felt like I had a sand paper in my throat," she said.

As she developed more symptoms, such as severe body ache and headaches, she decided to take a lab Covid-19 test and was eventually tested positive. “As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom and me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and headaches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested," she concluded the note.

Erika’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan took to the comments section and wrote, “Take care of yourself and your mother..bless you." Surbhi Chandna also sent her love. “Wishing you and the Mommie get out of it sooner than you both know .. take good care," she wrote. Arjun Bijlani, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said, “Get well soon." Hina Khan also wrote, “Get well soon darling. Wishing you and aunty a speedy recovery."

Erika is the latest television star to have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Earlier, actors such as Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Ekta Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti tested positive for Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.