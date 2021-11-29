Erica Fernandes Shows Her Different Avatar on the Beach in Bikini, TV Actress Sets Major Fitness Goals

Though Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 could not impress the audiences owing to a weak storyline and replacement of original actors, the on-screen chemistry between Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan did hit the right chord. Fans loved the duo and their on-screen and off-screen moments. The show survived on the television screen for roughly two years. And during this time, Erica and Parth became really good friends. They often drop hilarious comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Both Erica and Parth treat their fans to stunning clicks and videos of themselves.

Erica Fernandes Flaunts Washboard Abs In Strappy Bralette, See Diva Ace Beach Outfits

Recently, while Erica shared a few pictures flaunting her ‘beach body’ in a hot back-blue bralette, Parth was seen exiting a building in style - almost like a ramp walk at a fashion show

“Stunning”, “Hot”, “Ufff”, “Diva” – read some of the comments on Erica’s gorgeous clicks.

Earlier in an interview, Parth had mentioned that he is not in the right frame of mind to return to television, whereas Erica has not spoken about any of her upcoming projects.

Parth was last seen in the crime-themed web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu on ZEE5, while Erica featured in the third installment of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ which went off air earlier this month. It was reported that Erica was not happy with the way her character was being shaped up.

A couple of days back, the 28-year-old diva looked unrecognisable, in her new haircut, as she walked down the ramp at the international fashion show - Dubai Fashion Mexico 2021. The actress donned the new classy hairstyle with utmost perfection.

Erica impressed fans with her charismatic aura at the fashion show and fans could not stop gushing over her new look.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.