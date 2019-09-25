Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic

September 25 marks the one year anniversary of Star Plus show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and lead star Erica Fernandes celebrated the occasion with a candid selfie from the sets.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
Image of Kasautii Zindagii Kay poster, Erica Fernandes, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

While there may be much speculation around who will be the next Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, actress Erica Fernandes celebrated one year of the hit daily soap with her 'Prerna Sharma' look pic on social media. Erica posted a selfie of herself to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen in her avatar as the ideal woman on Indian television--Prerna.

The pic shows her dressed in pink coloured, printed saree with green blouse. The actress wore heavy jewelry, which complimented her beauty multiple times. The image must have been taken by the actress in between shoot time and we can expect a major celebration on the sets today, especially and with the likes of Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover present. One can expect a whole lot of fun on the sets.

Overlaying the happy picture that Erica shared on the first year anniversary of the daily soap, she wrote, "Prerna Sharma, One Year of Kasautii."

Check out the image below:

Erica Fernandes

Screenshot from Erica Fernandes' Instagram account

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram