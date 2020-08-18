Erica Fernandes Denies Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Says 'I'm Currently Very Much Part of it'

There have been reports circulating that Erica Fernandes is planning to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay and move on to other projects. She essays the role of Prerna Sharma and her chemistry with lead actor Parth Samthaan was a hit from the very beginning of the daily soap.

Read: Parth Samthaan's 'Unprofessional Behaviour' the Real Reason Behind Him Leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

While it remains to be confirmed whether Parth has left KZK or not, Erica said that she is currently very much part of it, reported Times of India. Recently, it was also claimed that actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is being approached to replace Erica as the main lead on the show, but Erica has confirmed not going anywhere for now. In fact, Divyanka too had shot down claims that she has been approached for KZK in a social media post.

Read: Divyanka Tripathi Clears the Air About Replacing Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Erica had resumed shooting on the sets after lockdown restrictions were eased but returned to filming from home after Parth tested positive for Covid-19 in July. Now, she has also moved out of her parents' house to keep them safe amid the virus spread while she works.

Meanwhile, it is said that talks are on between show producer Ekta Kapoor and the channel on the future of Parth in KZK but the actor isn't too keen on continuing. His replacement is being sought and Zain Imam, Aashim Gulati, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Pearl V Puri's names have cropped up.