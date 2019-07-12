Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan).
In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan).
Ekta Kapoor produced hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is taking on new turns and twists, and if the current track of the show continues, there might be a lot to look forward too. In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan). While the plot’s twist has given fans a major shock, Erica did not leave a chance to flaunt her bridal look through social media.
The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress took to Instagram to share snaps from one of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s important episode. Sharing a close-up of her bridal look, Erica captioned it, “She was brave, strong and broken all at once - Anna Funder #prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay #love #sacrafice #weddingdress #bride”
The actress shared another picture of her complete look as a bride for the show. Dressed in a red and white lehenga, with white dupatta, Erica looked regal. “Here is another one! #prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay,” she captioned the pictures.
Actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, also shared his look as a groom. Dressed in a sherwani, Parth looked absolutely handsome.
According to the latest episodes, Prerna has married Mr Bajaj because of a deal signed between them. Although she makes it clear to Mr Bajaj that she still loves Anurag.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point