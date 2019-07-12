Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It

In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan).

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan).
Ekta Kapoor produced hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is taking on new turns and twists, and if the current track of the show continues, there might be a lot to look forward too. In a recent episode, Prerna Sharma played by Erica Fernandes ties the knot with Mr Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, instead of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan). While the plot’s twist has given fans a major shock, Erica did not leave a chance to flaunt her bridal look through social media.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress took to Instagram to share snaps from one of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s important episode. Sharing a close-up of her bridal look, Erica captioned it, “She was brave, strong and broken all at once - Anna Funder #prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay #love #sacrafice #weddingdress #bride”

The actress shared another picture of her complete look as a bride for the show. Dressed in a red and white lehenga, with white dupatta, Erica looked regal. “Here is another one! #prernasharma #kasautiizindagiikay,” she captioned the pictures.

Actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, also shared his look as a groom. Dressed in a sherwani, Parth looked absolutely handsome.

According to the latest episodes, Prerna has married Mr Bajaj because of a deal signed between them. Although she makes it clear to Mr Bajaj that she still loves Anurag.

