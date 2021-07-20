Erica Fernandes Drops an Adorable Video, Parth Samthaan Responds with a Compliment

Television actress Erica Fernandes has left everyone mesmerised with her acting talent and fashion sense. She is indeed one of the prettiest divas in the TV industry and her beauty leaves people awestruck. Erica, who has over the years received enormous offers for the OTT platform, has always remained loyal to the Hindi TV industry. The actress became a household name through the popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her chemistry with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh was loved by the audience.

The wait for KRPKAB fans was finally over as the show started its third edition, titled Nayi Kahaani, recently. The amazing duo was able to grab the audience’s attention, a few episodes in. The storyline, right from the beginning, is filled with suspense, twists, and turns which leaves the fans thinking about what would happen next. With Erica and Shaheer back as Sonakshi and Dev, a lot of fun BTS from the sets of the show is likely to treat our eyes.

Fans never forget to shower unconditional love over their pictures and videos which feature them together or solo. Two days back, the actress shared a fun reel and Erica looked like an elegant beauty. Dressed in a desi ethnic avatar, Erica sported her character Sonakshi’s look and was seen enjoying herself. The video was a montage of adorable small clips, and you will not be able to take your eyes off her. The popular Reel song, Cover Me In Sunshine was used in the background of the Instagram Reel.

Here is the video –

Fans showered lovable comments on the post and there was a special one from Erica’s previous Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s co-star, Parth Samthaan. The actor infused her name with ‘elite,’ and commented “Elitaaaa.” “Sona so beautiful,” wrote actor Sonyaa Ayodhya.

While one of Erica’s fans called her a doll, another wrote that the actor was “pretty, prettier, and prettiest.” The comment section of the post was crashed by fans as they flooded it with adorable compliments for the actor.

