Erica Fernandes Feeds Sweet to Parth Samthaan as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes a Year

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is soaring high on the TRP charts, with high viewer ratings. This is the modern version of Ekta Kapoor-produced Kasauti Zindagi Kay, which revolves around the story of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the lead pair, the show has completed a successful year on TV.

The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrated the success on the sets, by having sweet. In a video shared online, Erica as Prerna can be seen feeding sweets to the team, including Sahil Anand. She then runs towards Parth aka Anurag Basu, who can be seen hiding behind a pillar. She offers him sweets but he tells her that he can't have sweets.

However, another team member comes and requests Samthaan to have the sweets, after which he takes a small bite. While actress Shubhaavi Choksey can be heard telling Erica not to give him a large bite, Erica insists on Parth eat some more.

Parth also shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account on the completion of a year, writing, “On this date 25th Sept last year, we started this beautiful journey of love and sacrifice... Congratulations to all the creatives, writers, directors, production, technicians, cast members and the entire crew of kasautii… and ofcourse to @ektaravikapoor ma'am for making me a part of this journey thankyou #1yearanniversary #kasautiizindagiikay (sic).”

Apart from the lead cast, the show also stars Karan Singh Grover, Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Alka Amin and others in key roles.

According to the latest buzz, as Hina Khan has bid adieu to the show, the makers are looking for a replacement. Earlier, there were reports about Gauhar Khan being roped in for the lead role. However, as per the new reports, the role of Komolika will now be played by Kahin To Hoga actress Aamna Sharif.

