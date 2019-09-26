Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Erica Fernandes Feeds Sweet to Parth Samthaan as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes a Year

The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrated the success on the sets, by having sweet.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Erica Fernandes Feeds Sweet to Parth Samthaan as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes a Year
Image: Instagram
Loading...

TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is soaring high on the TRP charts, with high viewer ratings. This is the modern version of Ekta Kapoor-produced Kasauti Zindagi Kay, which revolves around the story of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the lead pair, the show has completed a successful year on TV.

The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrated the success on the sets, by having sweet. In a video shared online, Erica as Prerna can be seen feeding sweets to the team, including Sahil Anand. She then runs towards Parth aka Anurag Basu, who can be seen hiding behind a pillar. She offers him sweets but he tells her that he can't have sweets.

However, another team member comes and requests Samthaan to have the sweets, after which he takes a small bite. While actress Shubhaavi Choksey can be heard telling Erica not to give him a large bite, Erica insists on Parth eat some more.

Parth also shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account on the completion of a year, writing, “On this date 25th Sept last year, we started this beautiful journey of love and sacrifice... Congratulations to all the creatives, writers, directors, production, technicians, cast members and the entire crew of kasautii… and ofcourse to @ektaravikapoor ma'am for making me a part of this journey thankyou #1yearanniversary #kasautiizindagiikay (sic).”

Apart from the lead cast, the show also stars Karan Singh Grover, Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Alka Amin and others in key roles.

According to the latest buzz, as Hina Khan has bid adieu to the show, the makers are looking for a replacement. Earlier, there were reports about Gauhar Khan being roped in for the lead role. However, as per the new reports, the role of Komolika will now be played by Kahin To Hoga actress Aamna Sharif.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram