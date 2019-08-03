Erica Fernandes on Participating in Nach Baliye 9: Didn't Even Blink Before Saying Yes to It

There are multiple reports claiming that actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernades of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame will be introduced as the 13th jodi (pair) on Nach Baliye 9. Star Plus, on which the popular dance reality show airs, recently posted a promo of the show, where Parth and Erica were dancing to a romantic song from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero.

Now, Erica has herself cleared the air surrounding their participation on the show. The actress has said she always wanted to be a part of a dance show, and is finally getting to live her dream with Nach Baliye 9.

Erica and Parth will make a grand appearance on the dance reality show, which also has other popular names from television competing with each other to win the title.

"I always wanted to be a part of a dance show and it happened with Nach Baliye.'It's one of the most glamorous and biggest dance reality shows on Indian television and I didn't even blink before saying yes to be a part of it," Erica was quoted as saying by IANS.

"Will the audience get to see more of us on the show remains to be seen."

Nach Baliye 9 has former and current couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the title and a grand prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

While it has yet to be confirmed whether Erica and Parth would be Jodi no. 13, viewers are super excited to watch the two perform on the show tonight.

