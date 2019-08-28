Erica Fernandes Gushes About Her ‘Dhak Dhak Moment’ with Madhuri Dixit, See Photo
Erica is currently being seen on Star Plus as Prerna Sharma in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Erica Fernandes with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane. (Image: Instagram/Erica Fernandes)
TV actor Erica Fernandes took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the moment when she got to meet Madhuri Dixit on the set of reality TV show Dance Deewane, which the Devdas star is currently judging.
Sharing a picture with Madhuri, in which both she and her look stunning in Indian-wear—Erica in a pastel embroidered dress and Madhuri in a purple Kanjeevaram saree—Erica wrote, “A moment to cherish 😇 my dhak dhak moment ⠀
Had the pleasure to dance with and share the stage with someone who we all admire and love⠀
@madhuridixitnene on Dance Diwaane #colors⠀Thankyou ma'am for being so warm and welcoming. P. S I froze of a bit when u stood next to me 👀(sic).”
Notably, Madhuri features on the show—hosted by Arjun Bijlani—along with fellow judges, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.
Meanwhile, Erica is currently being seen on Star Plus as Prerna Sharma in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also features Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover.
By the end of this year, Erica and her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor Shaheer Sheikh are expected to return with the third season of the popular romantic show that first made her a household name. It also starred Supriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role.
