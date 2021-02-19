Erica Fernandes Has a Worried Reaction to Parth Samthaan’s Latest Pic, 'You've Lost So Much Weight'

One of the most-loved pairs of the Indian small screen, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes continue to garner affection from fans off-screen. Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay mesmerized the audience with their chemistry. Since the show went off-air, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the duo to collaborate. Although there has been no official word on the same, Parth and Erica have delighted their admirers with their strong bond and friendship.

Recently, Parth shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. The handsome television star looked dapper in his new avatar. For the click, Parth opted for a co-ord set featuring a white and blue striped shirt and trousers. Many fans of Parth appeared in the comments section to compliment him on his changed and improved look. However, it was Erica’s comment that took the cake. She was stunned to see her former co-star’s massive transformation and dropped a concerned comment. “You have lost so much weight,” wrote Erica followed by surprise emojis.

If you happen to scroll Parth’s Instagram page, you will find a host of new photographs of the actor wherein he is flaunting his well-toned body. Parth is on his way to fitness and has undergone weight loss. He has been eating healthy and heavily training to be in the best shape for his character in his digital debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth’s latest music video was a huge hit among his fans. The music video titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, and alsofeatured Khushali Kumar. He will soon be seen in the lead in ALT Balaji's forthcoming web-series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Erica, on the other hand, featured in two music videos last year. The first one titled Judaa Kar Diya, co-starring Harshad Chopda, was sung by Stebin Ben. The second music video, Maula sung by Papon, featured Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.