Erica Fernandes is Covid-19 Negative, Got Tested After Co-actor Parth Samthaan Contracted Virus

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead actress, Erica Fernades, took the test for the novel coronavirus after her co-star Parth Samthaan was confirmed COVID-19 positive. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress revealed that her reports have come negative.

She wrote: "Just received my reports and the result is negative. thank you guys for your prayers and concern."

Last night, she had also taken took to her Instagram stories to debunk the fake news reports claiming her test results as positive.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress wrote, "It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative I have yet not received my results. My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming. I will for sure let you know the end result when I learn about it. (sic)."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth aka Anurag Basu confirmed on Sunday via his social media that he had ‘mild symptoms’ and was self-quarantining and urged all those who were in proximity with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Other members of the show’s cast and crew took the swab test for the virus including Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey. The reports for the aforementioned have confirmed them negative for Covid-19.

The filming of the daily soap has been terminated for the time being since Parth tested positive. The show’s producer Ekta Kapoor asserted that the safety guidelines are being taken care of and that the team’s well-being was of utmost importance.