Erica Fernandes Joins Shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, See Pic

Like many other shows, filming of the soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was put to a halt due to the lockdown in the country. However, as the nation veers into normalcy, the makers of daily soap started shooting. Recently, Erica Fernandes who plays the female protagonist, Prerna Sharma, in the show was seen returning on sets.

Fernandes uploaded a story on Instagram in the morning while traveling to work. She wrote, “After 3 months.” A few visuals showing Fernandes resuming work for KZK also started doing rounds online. In the images surfacing on social media platforms, one can see Fernandes dresses in a blue salwar suit paired with a red dupatta.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s male lead, Parth Samthaan had already shared a comeback post a few days ago. Parth aka Anurag Basu posted a behind-the-scenes still revealing he joined the cast and crew for shooting. He can be seen dressed in a dark coloured shirt and a white tie over a striped neatly tailored suit with matching trousers.

Sharing a few images of himself, he wrote, “Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia.”

Pooja Banerjee who plays Nivedita Basu, sister of Anurag Basu, replied in the comments saying, “See you soon."

Before the show terminated abruptly, the plot revolved around how Anurag Basu did not care about Komolika's whereabouts. He also celebrated Prerna's win as she successfully stepped towards Basu industries. Fans are excited to watch their beloved on-screen couple on television soon.