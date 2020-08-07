Erica Fernandes Living Away from Parents After Resuming Shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After her co-star Parth Samthaan had tested positive for coronavirus, Erica Fernandes had also gone for a swab test. The test came negative, but the actress decided to shoot from home for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, Erica has gone back to work on the sets.

The decision to work on actual sets instead of home was taken because Erica did not want her show to suffer. Shooting alone at home was affecting her performance. The actress said that there was no pressure from the production house Balajai Telefilms to come on the set, it was solely her decision.

In order to keep her parents out of harm's way, Erica is living separately from them while she is shooting. She told BollywoodLife, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn't have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people, and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk."

"So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home. They will be staying separately so that I don't come in contact with them. I have never stayed away from my family, so it's going to be a new experience. If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window," she added.