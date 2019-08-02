Erica Fernandes Looks Like a Dream in Pink as She Dances with Parth Samthaan on Nach Baliye 9
Erica Fernandes will be seen pairing up with Parth Samthaan for a special dance performance on 'Nach Baliye 9.' However, their official participation in the show as contestants has not yet been confirmed.
Image of Erica Fernandes, courtesy of @pinkvillatelly/Instagram
Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9 will see a special dance performance this weekend by Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The network teased their act in a special teaser promo, while hinting that the duo may enter the dance reality show as the 13th pair.
In the post shared by Star Plus on social media, Erica and Parth were introduced as the 13th jodi of Nach Baliye 9 while the two actors are seen sharing a romantic dance on the track Mere Naam Tu from Zero. The rumoured couple chose to rock the evening in colour-coordinated pink ensembles and looked adorable in the short clip. What caught our attention the most is the fact that Erica looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous pink gown with silver work on top. The actress accessorized her look with a shining bracelet and styled her hair with soft curls in them.
See pic here:
View this post on Instagram
Erica Fernandez looks Stunning in a pink gown on the sets of Nach Baliye. Are you excited to watch Erica and Parth on the show?😍 . . . . . . . #ericafernandes #parthsamanthan #nachbaliye9 #nach #danceshow #realityshow # tvshow #dancecompetition #tellycouple #tellywood #tellyceleb #tellyactress
Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most loved shows on TV. The lead pair's performances and relationship rumours have pegged the show at the top of TRP charts. Earlier in July, it was announced that Alka Amin will be joining the show as an antagonist. Alka will be seen playing Mr Rishabh Bajaj's (Karan Singh Grover) aunt, the only person he calls family in the show.
